‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers Weekly Video Preview: Victoria Declares War On Victor

The Young and the Restless spoilers weekly video preview for the week of October 7 through October 11 brings a major declaration of war from Victoria. It looks like Victor finally pushes his daughter too far.

Victor (Eric Braeden) decides that it is time to make a bold move, but Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) isn’t so sure about her husband’s latest plans. He plans to go back to Newman Enterprises. The Inquisitr previously reported that Victor gets a clean bill of health, and he makes a choice to step back into the CEO position at his company. Unfortunately, he does not tell Victoria (Amelia Heinle) before she finds out in shocking fashion from the press. Victoria gets demoted down to COO.

Nikki begs her husband to bring the family together right now instead of pushing them all further apart, but Victor is unmoved. After all, Victoria is still employed at Newman Enterprises. To Victor, it’s no harm, no foul, but Victoria certainly does not see it that way. She is horrified that her dad used her once again. To Victoria, it feels like Victor used her to hurt Adam (Mark Grossman). However, now that Victor got what he wanted in the situation with Adam, he does not need Victoria at the helm of the company.

Victoria shares her woes with Billy (Jason Thompson), and she’s furious. Billy has a good idea, though. He believes Victoria should work with him at Jabot, but she isn’t entirely convinced. One thing Victoria knows for sure is that she is not going to allow her father to treat her like this anymore. Victoria vows that Victor will not get away with ousting her from the top position in the company once again.

All she’s ever wanted is to be Victor’s heir apparent, and once again, he has broken Victoria’s heart. This might just be the last time, though. Victoria tells her dad that if he moves forward with his plans to return as CEO, then their relationship is finished for good.

Now, Victor must make a choice between a relationship with Victoria and running Newman Enterprises. Given Victor’s long history of choosing his business over his family, it looks like Victoria will end up with a broken heart after this ultimatum because it seems unlikely that Victor will give up his idea of returning to work no matter how upset his wife or his daughter get about his choice.

It looks like Victoria will go out of her way to make sure Victor doesn’t get away with it this time.