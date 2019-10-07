Ariana James Dons A Red Bikini And Takes A Shower In New Instagram Snap

Colombian fitness model and Instagram sensation Ariana James recently took to her page and completely stunned her 1.8 million followers with a set of new sultry snaps.

In her latest share, the model could be seen rocking a skimpy red bikini, one that allowed her to show off her enviable cleavage, her perfect abs, as well as strong, well-toned legs.

To spice things up, Ariana posed for the snaps while taking a shower, rubbing some soap on her hands to form a lather. The model wore her hair down, opted for minimal makeup to stay true to her signature style, and looked away from the camera to strike a pose.

Within less than 10 hours of going live, the pictures have amassed more than 90,000 likes and over 900 comments where fans praised the hottie for her amazing figure and showered her with compliments.

Fellow Latina model Yanet Garcia and Bulgarian bombshell Yanita Yancheva also liked the picture to show appreciation and support for Ariana.

“Wow! I love all these pictures,” one of the model’s fans commented on the snap.

“You are soooo cute!!!! Love your smile!!!!” another one wrote.

Meanwhile, a third admirer, who seemed to be quite obsessed with Ariana, wrote the following comment to express his admiration for the hottie.

“I wish to be the water which is flowing down your beautiful hair. You look absolutely amazing.”

Other fans either posted the comments in Spanish or used words and phrases like “good lord,” “perfect,” “divine,” and “you’re awesome,” to praise the model.

The remaining fans used countless heart, fire, and kiss emoji to let the model know how much they adore her.

Prior to posting the shower pictures, the model shared a video, filmed for Bang Energy’s Zero Impact Protein Bar,” where she was featured wearing a stylish black polka dot top that she paired with jeans.

In the ad, Ariana could be seen walking into a restaurant and being served a dessert, which she refuses to eat. Instead, she pulls out a bar of Zero Impact from her purse and starts munching on it.

Even though there was no skin-showing in the video at all, it still garnered more than 134,000 views and over 660 comments which shows that Ariana has genuine fans who love to see her in all types of outfits.

According to a previous article by The Inquisitr, despite battling hypothyroidism her entire life, Ariana is extremely passionate about fitness and has maintained a very healthy and fit lifestyle.