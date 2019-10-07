Ainsley Rodriguez Drives Fans Wild With A Sizzling Video That Includes Boxing & Bikinis

Fitness model Ainsley Rodriguez is no stranger to wowing Instagram. After all, it’s how the fitness model managed to develop a following of nearly 2 million fans, as well as start her own personal training business. However, her latest video might have just taken the cake, as it included everything that her fans love in what many were likening to a personal trailer.

Ainsley is not an average fitness model on Instagram, as she also encourages her followers to focus on mental health, overall wellness, and to even fun. Her proudly displayed mantra is “work hard, play hard.”

It appears from this latest video that Ainsley’s hard work has definitely paid off. The video opens with Ainsley dressed in a black sports bra and skintight gunmetal yoga pants. Above her shoulders rests a barbell.

It then cuts to the brunette beauty doing a crunch on a pull-up bar, with the camera zooming in on her washboard abs.

Ainsley is then seen doing a squat with the barbell, before it cuts to another ab shot, with Ainsley’s midriff glistening with sweat in a pair of white yoga pants this time around.

Going from sweat to sand, the video then shows an image of Ainsley by the ocean. The first shot is a close-up of Ainsley’s back, as she wears a green bikini. Next comes an image of Ainsley lying on a log that juts out into the water.

The video then cuts to show Ainsley doing a number of exercises, including squats and jumping rope, before showing a longer montage of the Miami stunner doing a series of boxing exercises.

After a quick clip of Ainsley running against a beautiful cityscape, it shows the model in a bikini once more, as she looks over her shoulder in the last frame of the video.

In under an hour, it was viewed over 31,000 times and earned over 10,000 likes. In addition, fans offered glowing comments, which tallied over 300.

“Best and better than ever,” commented a fan, adding a blushing smiley face.

“I’m so in love,” gushed an awestruck fan, with an applauding emoji.

Loading...

“As always Ainsley you inspire many,” concluded a third, adding hallelujah hands.

In her caption, Ainsley reminded fans not to get trapped by diets or calorie counts, and to instead remember to get into the right frame of mind for their health. It is a mentality that has clearly served the brunette beauty well.

Over the weekend, Ainsley thrilled fans with another post where she posed in black sheer bodysuit and jeans, as covered by The Inquisitr.