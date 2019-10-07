‘Mexican Kim Kardashian’ Jimena Sanchez Sizzles In An Animal-Print Bodysuit On Instagram

Mexican sports journalist and Instagram model Jimena Sanchez recently took to her page and wowed her 6.9 million fans with some new sultry pictures.

In the new share, the hottie could be seen rocking a high-neck, animal-print bodysuit that not only accentuated her hourglass figure but also allowed her to show off her well-toned legs and thighs.

The stunning model opted for a full face of makeup, accessorized with small stud earrings and completed her look with a pair of black high-heeled pumps.

In the first snap, the model could be seen sitting on the floor with her legs extended outwards, a move that allowed her to flaunt her sexy thighs. The snap garnered more than 172,000 likes and over 1,150 comments within a day of going live.

In the second picture, the model could be seen standing and looking straight into the camera. Within two hours of posting, the snap has amassed more than 103,000 likes and over 900 comments where fans and followers drooled over the model’s hotness and showered her with numerous complimentary words and phrases.

Jimena’s fellow models who liked or commented on the snaps included Ana Lorde and Brittanya Razavi, among many others.

While most of the comments were posted in Spanish by the model’s Mexican fans, there were many comments in other languages too, including English, German and even Portuguese. This shows that the model has fans scattered all over the world.

“Wow! You are a stunning beauty,” one of her fans commented on the latest snap.

“Damn, you are so perfect,” another one of her fans opined.

Meanwhile, other fans used words and phrases like “super sensual,” “pure perfection,” “so beautiful,” and “amazing beauty,” to praise the model.

Prior to sharing the bodysuit snaps, Jimena shared a very glamorous picture where she could be seen dressed up in a tight leather dress, one that perfectly hugged her figure and made her look nothing short of gorgeous.

Loading...

She styled her hair into waves, opted for a full face of makeup to ramp up the glamour, wore high heels and accessorized with a belt to pull off a very chic look.

As of this writing, the snap has racked up more than 206,000 likes and over 1,500 comments which shows that the model is immensely popular on the photo-sharing website and fans can never seem to get enough of her hotness.

Even though Jimena rose to fame on Instagram because of being compared to American reality star Kim Kardashian, the Mexican beauty is not very fond of the reference.

As The Inquisitr earlier reported, the model expressed her displeasure for being constantly compared to Kardashian and told The Daily Mail in an interview that she has a very different personality and the two stars have nothing in common.