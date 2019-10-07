Senate Democrat Rips Republicans’ ‘Blind Loyalty’ To Donald Trump, Says Americans ‘Should Be Scared’

Sen. Chris Murphy issued a call for 'patriots' to have the courage to stand up to President Trump.

While President Donald Trump faces increased scrutiny over his July 25 phone call in which Democrats claim he pressured the Ukrainian president to essentially provide political ammo against former vice president Joe Biden, a number of Congressional Democrats are blasting Republicans for defending the president.

According to Politico, one of the latest politicians to take a swing at the GOP concerning the Ukraine issue is Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy, who on Sunday in an appearance on Meet The Press slammed Republicans for affording Trump a level of blind loyalty Murphy believes he doesn’t deserve.

“This entire country should be scared that at a moment when we need patriots, what we are getting is blind partisan loyalty,” Murphy said.

Murphy, who like many other Democrats condemned the president for telling reporters on Friday that he thinks China should investigate Biden and his family, argued that the only reason Trump is getting away with suggesting such ideas is because Republicans are letting it happen.

“He telegraphed that he’s gonna ask China to do the same thing he asked the Ukrainians to do this week because Republicans are allowing to — are — are allowing him to do it,” Murphy explained.

He went on to suggest that the time is now for “patriots” to step up to the plate and do something to save America, before making the prediction that American citizens will soon begin to ask their representatives to speak out.

“And I think there are a lot of regular citizens out there that are going to demand that their members of Congress look at the facts, make a decision on the facts, not make a decision based on their loyalty to the cult of Donald Trump,” Murphy said.

Zach Gibson / Getty Images

Only a small number of prominent Republicans have broken ranks with the White House in the wake of the Ukraine phone call controversy, which recently sparked a formal impeachment inquiry into Trump by the Democrat-led House.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Sen. Mitt Romney, who has long been at odds with Trump, was one of the first on the right to call out the president for suggesting China be involved in investigating the Bidens, a claim that Trump’s critics say is akin to asking for a foreign entity to interfere with the 2020 election.

Romney called Trump’s call for China to interfere “brazen and unprecedented,” claiming that Trump’s call to Ukraine and his call for China’s involvement were politically motivated.

The Utah Senator landed square in the sights of a vicious tweet-attack from the president in the wake of his criticism, with Trump unleashing a torrent of insults against Romney over the weekend, including calling for Romney’s impeachment.