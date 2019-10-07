Watch Pakistan Vs. Sri Lanka Cricket Live Stream: 2nd T20 Start Time, Preview, Sri Lanka Can Clinch Series

As international cricket continues its return to Pakistan, Sri Lanka can score an inspirational, series-clinching win in the 2nd T20 match Monday.

As the historic return of international cricket to Pakistan continues with the second T20 match on Monday, a young Sri Lanka side can spoil the happy occasion for their hosts. The Sri Lanka side cruised to an easy victory in the first T20 of the three-match series, according to CricBuzz — the island country’s first T20 win over Pakistan since 2013. Now what was supposed to be a mere formality for Pakistan to take a trophy from the mostly second-string visiting side has become a fight to preserve their dignity and even the series, with a chance to win in the third and final match.

But Sri Lanka appear poised to continue their domination in the second T20, which will stream live from Lahore.

To find out how to watch a live online stream of the second Pakistan vs. Sri Lanka T20 cricket match, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. The first ball is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Pakistan Standard Time on Monday, October 7, at the 27,000-capacity Gaddafi Stadium, in Lahore, Punjab, Pakistan.

In Sri Lanka and India, the match will start at 7 p.m. India Standard Time. In the United Kingdom, fans can log in to the livestream starting at 2:30 p.m. on Monday, while in the United States, cricket fans can catch the T20 cricket match from Pakistan over breakfast, with a start time of 9:30 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time on Monday, 6:30 a.m. Pacific.

The series marks the return not only of international cricket but of Sri Lanka to Pakistan after a decade. It was the Sri Lanka test team that was the target of a terror attack in 2009, that led to an international boycott of the country and caused Pakistan to play its home matches in tiger United Arab Emirates, as The Inquisitr has reported.

The T20 series win would be a morale boost for Sri Lanka, to say the least, after the islanders were beaten by their hosts 2-0, with one match washed out, in an ODI series that opened the tour, according to CricBuzz.

Watch highlights of the first Pakistan vs. Sri Lanka T20 cricket match, courtesy of the Pakistan Cricket Board, in the video below.

Here are the expected teams for the Pakistan vs. Sri Lanka 2nd T20, opening on Wednesday.

Pakistan: 1. Fakhar Zaman, 2. Babar Azam, 3. Umar Akmal, 4. Sarfaraz Ahmed (captain/wicketkeeper), 5. Iftikhar Ahmed, 6. Asif Ali, 7. Imad Wasim, 8. Faheem Ashraf, 9. Shadab Khan, 10. Mohammad Amir, 11. Mohammad Hasnain.

Sri Lanka: 1. Danushka Gunathilaka, 2. Avishka Fernando, 3. Bhanuka Rajapaksa, 4. Shehan Jayasuriya, 5. Minod Bhanuka (wicketkeeper), 6. Dasun Shanaka (captain), 7. Wanindu Hasaranga, 8. Isuru Udana, 9. Lakshan Sandakan, 10. Kasun Rajitha, 11. Nuwan Pradeep.

Loading...

Captain Sarfaraz Ahmed needs to lead Pakistan to a win on Monday. Clive Mason / Getty Images

The Pakistan-Sri Lanka 2nd T20 will be streamed in Sri Lanka and India by Sony LIV, and in Pakistan by the state-run Pakistan TV, which also often streams via the PTV YouTube channel.

In the United Kingdom, Sony UK will carry a streaming video of the Pakistan vs. Sri Lanka T20 cricket showdown. And in Australia, Foxtel Sport carries a live stream of the game.

To watch a livestream of the 2nd T20 match cricket action in the Pakistan vs. Sri Lanka series in the United States, the best option is to sign up for a one-week free trial of the Sling TV international sports package. The package includes Willow TV, which will carry live streaming video of the match from Lahore, Pakistan.