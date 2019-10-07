NFL Rumors: Philadelphia Eagles Among Frontrunners To Land Von Miller As Broncos Plan Fire Sale

The struggling Denver Broncos are reportedly considering a fire sale, and the Philadelphia Eagles may be in the market for one Von Miller.

This week, a report from CBS Sports noted that Broncos general manager John Elway is considering making a series of major moves to shed veteran players as the team stumbles to 1-4 start this year. The report noted that edge rusher Von Miller could be among the players headed to the trade block, along with defensive lineman Derek Wolfe, cornerback Chris Harris, and wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders.

As the report noted, Elway shied away from trading players last season, but now is ready to accept that the team is headed for a rebuild and ready to start stocking up on draft picks. Trading away Miller and some other veterans would help give the team draft picks and potentially some other young players and would pave the way for a future rebuild.

“Elway has yet to agree to shed talent, but has given the impression to teams that he could reach that point in a matter of weeks if this slide continues,” the report noted. “Losing star pass rusher Bradley Chubb for the season last week further clouded their hopes for 2019, potential future quarterback Drew Lock is injured and the offense has been stagnant, while a once-potent defense has lacked bite as well.”

Von Miller would likely net the biggest return for the Broncos, and reports indicate that the Philadelphia Eagles may be interested in him. The SB Nation blog Bleeding Green Nation noted that the Eagles could be interested at a cost of at least a first-round pick (and likely a number of other picks added in), and then the $18 million that Miller is owed in 2020 and 2021.

Loading...

As Fansided noted, the Eagles have been rumored to be interested in some other big-name defenders over the past few months, including Jalen Ramsey and Jadeveon Clowney. While neither came to pass — and reports indicate that the Jacksonville Jaguars are now not interested in dealing Ramey at any price — the rumors show that the Eagles appear to be aggressive in building a defense that can make the team a title contender again.

Though Von Miller is 30, an age when many pass rushers start slowing down, he remains one of the top defenders on the NFL and would make an immediate impact on just about any team. Miller recently topped the 100-sack mark for his career.