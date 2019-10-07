Victoria’s Secret Angel Grace Elizabeth Flaunts Perfect Abs In New Lingerie Snapshot

Victoria’s Secret Angel Grace Elizabeth, who is popular for her beautiful looks and enviable physique, recently took to her Instagram page and shared a new lingerie snap to excite her 1 million fans.

In the snap, the gorgeous model could be seen rocking a skimpy black lace bra that she paired with animal-print underwear. The racy ensemble was from Victoria’s Secret.

She opted for a full face of makeup comprising brown of shades and wore her brunette tresses down to pull off a very sultry pose.

In the caption, she wrote that she prefers to stay at home on Sundays, a notion that many of her fans agreed with.

Within four hours of going live, the picture has amassed more than 19,000 likes and about 130 comments where fans and followers praised her for her enviable figure.

“Girl, you are fire!” one of her fans wrote on the picture.

“So glad you are a [VS] angel,” another one wrote.

“You are an inspiration. I love you,” a third commentator expressed his feelings for the model.

Other fans used words and phrases like “you’re a queen,” “very pretty,” “great vibes,” “majestic,” “you’re amazing,” ” too beautiful,” and “I love you” to praise the model.

The remaining fans used emoji instead of words to express their admiration for the stunner.

Prior to sharing the sultry snap, Grace treated her fans to a set of lingerie snaps in which she looked nothing short of stunning.

In the first pic, the model could be seen sitting on a sofa, rocking a beautiful pink lingerie set that allowed her to show off her enviable figure. She wore her hair down, opted for some shimmery makeup, and looked straight into the camera to strike a pose.

In the second photograph, Grace could be seen wearing black lace lingerie that also included knee-high stockings and a stylish garter belt to exude very provocative vibes. To pose for the snap, the model wore minimal makeup and let her hair down.

In the third and final photograph, the stunner could be seen wearing a revealing pink silk nightgown while she posed for the snap with her back turned toward the camera. Grace styled her hair into a bun, opted for a full face of makeup, accessorized with gold hoop earrings, and looked away from the camera to strike a pose.

As of this writing, the post has racked up more than 64,000 likes and over 400 comments where fans drooled over the model’s hot figure as well as her sense of style.

Ever since the model has become a Victoria’s Secret angel, she has started posting her pics on Instagram more frequently. Moreover, being an angel, the brand also features Grace in most of its campaigns. Apart from the recently “For Love and Lemons” campaign, Grace was also recently featured in Victoria’s Secret’s “sexiest campaign.”