Erica Mena Shows Off Her Growing Baby Bump In A Two Piece Pretty Little Thing Set

Erica Mena may be pregnant, but that won’t stop her from continuing to turn up the heat.

The Love and Hip Hop star shared a photo of her growing bump on Sunday, October 6. In the photo, Mena is wearing a two-piece underwear set from Pretty Little Thing. The set is black, with the brand’s name being shown with white lettering. Mena’s hair is full of bouncy curls and she went for a smoky eye makeup look. The reality star is looking directly into the camera with both hands on her head and pursed lips. She is also wearing a nude lipstick in the photo.

At the time of writing, Mena’s photo received more than 100,000 likes. The photo also received more than 700 comments from Mena’s fans.

“You look amazing queen…congratulations to you and Safari,” one fan said.

“Congratulations Erica! Blessings to you and your family, so genuinely happy for you!” another follower exclaimed.

“Ur having a baby girl,” another fan predicted.

The “Where Do I Go From Here?” singer announced on Wednesday, October 2 that she and her fiance and fellow LHH star Safaree Samuels were expecting their first child together. The couple took to Instagram to announce their upcoming baby with a series of photos. In the first photo announcing the pregnancy, the two are both topless as they reveal Mena’s baby bump. Samuels’ hands are on Mena’s breasts as she is holding the bottom of her stomach. Her voluminous hair is decked out in wavy curls as she wears a silk, white skirt. Samuels is also wearing white pants as the couple shares serious looks in the photo.

At the time of writing, the pregnancy announcement photo received more than 500,000 likes. The couple also received a plethora of comments from fans wishing them well.

“This is Everything! Congratulations to u both,” one follower said.

“OMG You Guys Congratulations,” another follower wrote.

Loading...

“I’m so happy for you,” one follower said.

The Inquisitr previously reported that Mena and Samuels have been engaged since December 2018. The couple began dating after filming VH1’s Scared Famous that same year. While the couple briefly broke up over this past summer, they are on seemingly great terms at the moment. The couple is still reportedly planning their wedding, though they haven’t revealed when the date will be.

This will be the couple’s first child together. Samuels, who was in a long-term relationship with rapper Nicki Minaj, didn’t have any children prior to meeting Mena. Mena, however, has one son from a previous relationship.