’90 Day Fiancé’: Ashley Martson Shows Off New ‘Boyfriend’ In Hilarious Post

TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé star Ashley Martson is showing off her new beau for National Boyfriend Day, according to a report from Soap Dirt.

Martson appeared on the sixth season of the popular reality series with then-husband, Jamaica native Jay Smith. The couple met while Martson was attending a friend’s wedding on the island, and after returning to America, the pair reconnected on social media. Martson and Smith dated long-distance for several months before the young mother returned to the island, where Smith proposed marriage. The couple began the K-1 visa process and the Jamaican tattoo artist soon relocated to the United States.

The couple later got married, but the relationship suffered after it was discovered that Smith had been cheating on Martson with multiple women, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

Martson ended up divorcing Smith, but the couple could not remain civil, and the woman also filed a Protection From Abuse (PFA) order against her then-husband. Smith violated the protection order, which resulted in him being arrested by local police. He was later detained by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), where he spent almost a month in custody.

Since the end of the relationship, Martson has hinted that she as been dating someone new, but this is the first time the woman has actually made a post about her “boyfriend.” In a hilarious Instagram post captured by Soap Dirt, the reality TV star shared a photo of a shower head with the caption “Happy National Boyfriend day.” While it wasn’t the boyfriend fans of the star expected, it does show Martson’s sense of humor.

As for real relationships, Martson has been linked to The Bachelorette star Christian Estrada. Fans were quick to notice the pair exchanging flirty comments online, and they were later spotted on a date at Disney World, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

Martson has also been spotted hanging out with Smith, who is freshly single after breaking up with his previous girlfriend, Kayla O’Brien. The two were seen partying together at the same shindig before they were photographed together again at a sporting event. Fans were quick to assume the couple had reconciled, but Martson refused to address the speculation.

As for Smith, the tattoo artist was bailed out of ICE detention by his boss and has since returned to work. Martson made it clear she had no intention of helping Smith obtain a green card, but it is possible that he may have been offered a chance to remain in the country by a judge.

If there was no official ruling, Smith could still be at risk of being deported.