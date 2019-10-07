Mike Johnson Raves About Demi Lovato’s Kissing Skills

Mike Johnson really likes Demi Lovato's tattoos and kisses.

Mike Johnson was a major fan-favorite from Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette. Not only was he easy on the eyes, but he treated Brown with great respect and won over hearts all across America. Although Brown and Johnson connected and had fun together, she realized later on in the journey that she simply wasn’t the woman for him. Johnson headed home brokenhearted but not before he caught the eye of someone else — pop star Demi Lovato. Lovato began to have a crush on Johnson while watching him on the show, and then she began flirting with him online. Now the pair have been casually dating and Johnson can’t help but rave about Lovato, according to People.

Johnson recently sat down with fellow Bachelor franchise stars, Ben Higgins and Ashley Iaconetti, for an episode of the Almost Famous podcast. During the episode, Higgins and Iaconetti didn’t shy away from asking him all about the juicy details of his relationship with Lovato, and Johnson certainly didn’t hesitate revealing everything they wanted to know. According to Johnson, Lovato is a great kisser and was the one who made the first move.

“We’ve gone on more than one date. I like her tattoos — we both have a lot of tattoos. Demi has more than me. And, uh, she kisses really well,” he said, much to the excitement of Higgins and Iaconetti.

Johnson went on to say that he’s gotten the opportunity to get to know Lovato as a person, not just as the pop star behind major hits like “Sorry not Sorry.”

“I’m getting to know her for her. For one, I’m all about her, too. She definitely was the aggressor, you know, I find it incredibly sexy. I love that like, ‘come at me. You want me, come at me.’ I want you, I’m [going to] come at you. I’m coming at her as well.”

As The Inquisitr previously reported, there was a lot of talk about Johnson potentially becoming the next star of The Bachelor. He was considered for the role because he was so widely popular among fans. In addition, if he was to get the coveted role, he would be the first African American and the first military veteran to take on the part.

Nevertheless, the role was ultimately given to Peter Weber, the young pilot who was also from Brown’s season of The Bachelorette. Considering how well it appears to be going between he and Lovato, this may have been for the best for Johnson.