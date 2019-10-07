Polish Instagram Model Veronica Bielik Sizzles In A Black Bikini On Instagram

Polish Instagram model Veronica Bielik, famous on the photo-sharing website for her amazing bikini snapshots, recently took to her page and treated her 2.2 million fans to a new sultry picture.

In the snap, the model could be seen rocking a skimpy black bikini that she teamed with knee-high black socks. As Veronica clicked a mirror selfie, she showed off her enviable cleavage as well as her taut stomach and well-toned legs to titillate her fans.

The stunner opted for minimal makeup and wore her hair down to keep it simple, yet sexy. The model posed while standing in a bedroom, and according to the geotag, the snap was captured in Bielik’s hometown of Warsaw, Poland.

In the caption, the model shared with her fans that she was having a bad day, because of which she had to cancel her trip to Monaco to take part in an awards ceremony for influencers. Instead, she decided to stay at home.

Within a day of posting, and as of the writing of this article, the picture has racked up more than 128,000 likes and over 2,100 comments where fans not only praised the hot model for her amazing figure but they also tried to comfort her with kind words.

Apart from her regular fans, the picture was also liked by Nina Serebrova and Ellen Martin, among others.

“Get well soon, beautiful. These days are not the best for me too. But such days are needed,” one of her fans wrote.

“Actually you look perfect even on your bad days,” another follower opined.

Meanwhile, a third fan wrote the following comment to comfort the model.

“You give out so much warmth. You deserve that and more for yourself. Sending you a hug, beautiful soul. I hope all is well soon.”

Other fans wrote words and phrases like “so beautiful,” “you are so hot,” “amazing body,” and “simply wow,” to praise the model.

Prior to sharing the bikini snap, Veronica treated her fans to a beautiful, up-close selfie where she could be seen donning a pink tank top that allowed her to flaunt an ample amount of cleavage. The model wore her hair down, opted for a full face of makeup and accessorized with a dainty pendant in her neck. Finally, she looked straight into the camera and flashed a smile to strike a pose.

As of this writing, the picture has amassed more than 65,000 likes and over 830 comments which proves that the model is, indeed, very popular on the photo-sharing website.

As The Inquisitr previously noted, apart from sharing her skin-baring snaps on Instagram, Veronica has also partnered with many brands, including American energy drink brand Monster Energy, as well as Women’s Best — a popular Austria-based brand for sports nutrition.