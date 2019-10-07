Tyler Cameron Says He Can’t Talk About His Relationship Status

If Tyler Cameron is dating Gigi Hadid, he can't speak about it.

Tyler Cameron won over hearts across America when he appeared on Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette. Not only was he charming and sweet, but his respect for Brown through the entire difficult process was greatly admired. Cameron did, in fact, make a connection with the southern belle, and Brown was forced to choose between him and struggling musician Jed Wyatt. She ultimately chose Wyatt. Nevertheless, Cameron seemed to have no shortage of options as far as dating when the show concluded. Most recently, he’s been tied to supermodel Gigi Hadid, according to People. However, Cameron is remaining tight-lipped about the nature of their relationship.

After the show concluded, fans were quick to notice that Hadid and Cameron had begun following one another on Instagram. Before long, the reality star was seen leaving Hadid’s home in the early morning hours. The pair didn’t seem to be trying to hide from the paparazzi and were spotted out and about on numerous occasions, going out to eat, strolling through the city, and even attending Hadid’s grandmother’s funeral. The pair certainly appeared to be an item, but 26-year-old Cameron refuses to talk about where he and Hadid are at in terms of their relationship or friendship.

In a recent interview, Cameron seemed to suggest that things have possibly cooled off between him and Hadid.

“I mean, I’m at a point right now where I don’t really talk about what I’m doing relationship-wise. What’s out there is out there. I’m just focusing on myself right now.”

In September, Cameron referred to Hadid as his ‘friend,’ much to the shock of fans. He praised Hadid, but described their connection as pretty casual, as The Inquisitr previously reported.

“She’s an amazing person. We’ve had a great time together. We’ve hung out a few times. That’s all,” he said.

The fame is knew for Cameron, who was living a normal life prior to going on The Bachelorette. Now he boasts over 2 million Instagram followers and is hanging out with supermodels. Insiders say the pressure of constantly being in the public eye may be getting to him. He no longer has the anonymity that he once had and knows that his every move is being closely analyzed.