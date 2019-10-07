Lori Harvey Shows Off Killer Abs While Enjoying The Sun In Recent Instagram Update

Lori Harvey is showing her Instagram followers just how toned she is with her recent Instagram photo.

The model showed off some skin this past week and her 1.3 million Instagram followers were pleasantly pleased. In the photo, Harvey is standing outside wearing a light denim jacket and cutout jeans. The model is also wearing a white crop top filled with red lipstick kisses. As she is looking away from the camera with her hands on her hips, her toned abs are on full display. Harvey is also showing off her toned arms in the photo.

Harvey decided to accessorize her look with a red Chanel back with a silver chain. She also opted to wear clear, open-toed sandals by Gianvito Rossi. Her studded earrings are on full display and she also has a silver diamond ring on one hand.

At the time of writing, the photo of Harvey received more than 100,000 likes. The photo also received more than 400 comments.

Harvey also shared another photo from her California days this past week. The stepdaughter of Steve Harvey was posing next to a stunning, slick black car that she said was courtesy of the Platinum Group. Based on her caption, the model was getting her car fixed, and was renting the luxury car out in the meantime. The model shared three photos of her next to the car in casual attire, wearing a black crop top, black jogger pants, white tennis shoes and a brown Louis Vuitton bag. At the time of writing, the photo received more than 100,000 likes. The photo also received more than 400 comments.

The latest photos of Harvey’s toned abs come just weeks after she was rumored to be pregnant by music mogul Diddy. The Inquisitr previously reported that the two have been romantically linked since they were seen together at a party in March. The two continued to make headlines over the summer, after being seen together in both New York and Italy. Harvey was also previously linked to Diddy’s son, Justin Combs.

Since the pregnancy rumors began, both Harvey and Diddy have denied that she is expecting. Harvey has since posted a plethora of swimsuit pictures on her Instagram page.