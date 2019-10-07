UFC Ring Girl Arianny Celeste Sizzles In Red Hot Bikini That Barely Contains Cleavage

UFC ring girl Arianny Celeste regularly thrills her 3.2 million followers on Instagram, and her Sunday evening post did not disappoint.

The model’s lattes post features her werning a tiny red bikini. The top has a cutout on the bottom, and it barely contained her ample chest. The small bottoms came up high on the sides and dipped low in the front. Celeste accessorized with a sparkly choker and large gold earrings. The brunette beauty’s hair fell in soft waves over her shoulder on one side and down her back. She held one hand up and rested it near her hair. On her face, the UFC octagon girl wore peachy eyeshadow, bronzed cheek color, and a peach-toned bronzed lipstick.

In her caption, Celeste let followers know that her 2020 calendar is available, and she urged her fans to get their personalized copy as soon as possible. Her fans responded positively, with nearly 6,500 hitting the “like” button in support. Dozens also left a comment about the model’s latest share.

“Next year is looking like a good year,” one follower commented.

“Beautiful calendar. Came in the other day. Thanks,” a fan of Celeste’s work responded.

“Being a fan since OVERHAULIN. You’re beautiful, chica,” a third replied.

In her Instagram story, Celeste chronicled a fun evening out with UFC Octagon girl Brittany Palmer and several other friends last night. She also shared a couple of clips from the Rufus du Sol concert she attended. After that, the group got some tasty looking food. Then, today, Celeste shared a few clips from hair styling artist Tee Hair unboxing her 2020 calendar and flipping through it to show several different months. The calendar features a stunning shot of the model for each month. In many of them, she is wearing a revealing bikini or lingerie.

Earlier today, the UFC ring girl shared a photo of herself wearing a matching Fashion Nova workout outfit in bright blue. She wore knee-length biker shorts, a revealing sports bra with a cutout on the bottom that exposed plenty of her cleavage, and a matching blue headband. She accessorized with cat-eye sunglasses and several bracelets during a hike in Los Angeles. Celeste also wore her long locks pulled back in a high ponytail for the exercise.

Previously The Inquisitr reported about another of the model’s red bikinis from the brand Pretty Little Thing. She dedicated the red hot look to all the boys who’ve previously tried and failed to break her heart.