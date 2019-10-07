American Model Krystle Lina Shows Off Her Incredible Figure In A Floral-Print Dress On Instagram

American model Krystle Lina recently took to her Instagram page and wowed her 1.6 million fans with a new picture, one which melted many hearts.

In the snap, the model could be seen flashing her beautiful smile while looking away from the camera, a move that fans totally fell in love with. She chose an off-the-shoulder floral-print dress that allowed the model to show off a glimpse of her perky breasts.

The hottie wore her brunette tresses down and opted for a full face of makeup to keep it glamorous. According to the geotag, the snap was captured in Los Angeles, California, while she asked her fans in the caption to describe their feelings in three emoji.

She also informed her fans in the caption that the outfit was from the Australian online clothing store, White Fox Boutique, while her booties were from Los Angeles-based fashion store, JustFab.

Within less than a day of going live, the picture has amassed more than 10,000 likes and over 340 comments where fans not only responded to the caption but also showered the model with numerous compliments.

Apart from her regular fans and followers, the snap was also liked by many of Krystle’s fellow models. These included Lynnie Marie, Cina and American Playboy model Kayleigh Swenson, among others.

Prior to sharing the latest picture, Krystle treated her fans to another snap where she showed off her incredible figure and sense of style by wearing a navy-blue, mini dress with an off-the-shoulder neckline.

The tight ensemble not only accentuated the model’s figure but it also allowed her to show off her long legs and beautiful décolletage.

Within a day of posting, the picture has accrued about 10,000 likes while fans and followers left over 350 comments on the snap to let the model know how much they admire her.

American model Bri Teresi, Madison Gordon, Vicky Aisha, Nikki Giavasis and Aylen Davis also liked the picture to show support and appreciation for the model, a trend which is becoming more and more common on the photo-sharing website.

“You look so beautiful in that dress,” one of her fans commented on the picture.

“You rock everything you wear!!!” another one chimed in.

Meanwhile, a third fan wrote the following comment to praise the model.

“Everything about these pictures is perfect! Very beautiful, Krystle.”

Last month, Krystle also shared a very sultry picture with her fans which thoroughly titillated them. In the snap, the 36-year-old model could be seen rocking a skimpy black bodysuit which enabled her to show off an ample amount of skin — a move that did her nothing but favors as it racked up more than 20,000 likes and over 500 comments.