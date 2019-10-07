Gwen Stefani Rocks Tight Yoga Pants On Camping Trip, Then Kisses Blake Shelton In Instagram ‘Thank You’

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have enjoyed an adorable little getaway. The much-loved couple might get flirty in front of everyone as they co-judge on The Voice, but this couple spends quality time together away from the popular series’ set. Gwen updated her Instagram today with some stories showing a camping trip – most importantly, though, the 50-year-old took a moment to thank her man for having whisked her away.

Five-star hotels might be well within this couple’s budget, but these two can keep it simple when they want to. Gwen and Blake didn’t spend the weekend lounging around an infinity pool. They simply went camping.

Gwen’s stories opened up with a snap of herself by wooden signs pointing towards campsites. The star was seen photographed from the chest up as she looked knowingly to the side while the camera took in her face rocking a baseball cap. As to the glam, well, the lipstick seemed to have traveled with Gwen, but the rest of the look was low-key, with Gwen seen rocking a sweatshirt. Gwen was also seen posing full length amid trees and rocking a tight pair of gray yoga pants.

Anyone into this couple will have made a beeline for the kiss, though. Gwen posted a snap of herself enjoying one with Blake amid her stories with some text accompanying it.

“Thank u for the best little getaway @blakeshelton”

Buzz over this couple seems to have sky-rocketed. While married couples such as Kim Kardashian and Kanye West or Will and Jada Pinkett-Smith continue to make headlines for their statuses as husband and wife, Gwen and Blake prove a talking point for not yet having reached that milestone. Of course, with The Voice currently airing, the two are getting more coverage than ever.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Gwen has even referred to Blake with a father status to the three sons she shares with Gavin Rossdale.

“He is a good dad, actually. He’s been helping me out a lot. I literally get to the point where I’m like, ‘You’ve got to get home. Come help!’ It’s hard. I have three boys,” the singer said about her beau.

That vein has also been covered by a source reporting to Hollywood Life, with the source stating that Gwen might be wanting kids with Blake.

“Gwen sees how great Blake is to her kids and dreams about making him a father. She would love to give him his own child and it is a constant conversation between the two,” they said.

Fans wishing to see more of Gwen and Blake should follow their social media accounts.