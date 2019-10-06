Devon Windsor Lounges On The Beach In Untied Black Bikini

Devon Windsor wowed her fans with another sizzling Instagram snap this weekend that proved impossible to be ignored.

The new addition to the Victoria’s Secret model’s Instagram page was shared on Saturday, October 5, and was an instant hit with her 1.7 million followers. The 25-year-old appeared to be hanging on to as much of summer as possible in the eye-popping snap, which saw her lounging on the beach with the golden sun pouring over her bronzed skin. Of course, a day in the sand calls some incredible beachwear, and, naturally, Devon chose a piece from her own line of swimsuits that, judging by the reaction of her fans, she certainly did some justice to.

Devon sent pulses racing as she soaked up the sun in a minuscule black bikini from her brand Devon Windsor Swim that did nothing but favors for her incredible figure. The sexy two-piece consisted of a triangle-style top that was just barely enough to contain her voluptuous assets. Plenty of cleavage was well on display as the model worked on her tan, as was her flat midsection and sculpted abs.

On her lower half, the babe sported a pair of matching black bikini bottoms that were arguably even more risque than the top half of her look. The number covered only what was necessary, and was designed with a daringly high cut that left her famous curves and long, toned legs very much on display. To up the ante of her skin-baring look even more, Devon left one side of the number’s string waistband untied, leaving very little to the imagination. Meanwhile, the other side was tied in a delicate bow high on her hips, accentuating her trim waist even more.

The stunner completed her look by adding a white necklace with a single pearl pendant, and sported a pair of tiny black sunglasses on the top of her head. Her blonde tresses were worn down and fell messily around her head as she lay on top of her towel. She also had on a full face of makeup, including a shimmering eye shadow, dusting of blush along her cheek bones, and shimmering highlighter to make her striking features pop.

Fans of the lingerie model showered her steamy swimsuit snap with likes and comments. At the time of this writing, the post has been double-tapped over 20,000 after just one day of going live to Instagram, while the comments section has been flooded with compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“Beautiful body,” one person wrote, while another said that Devon was “breathtaking.”

“You are just unreal,” commented a third.

Devon often models pieces from her own swimwear line on social media. On the official Instagram account for her Devon Windsor Swim collection, the babe recently showed off another style — a strapless, cut-out one-piece that did nothing but favors for her flawless physique, and drove her fans absolutely wild.