’90 Day Fiancé’ Spoilers: Tim Malcolm And Jeniffer Tarazona Question Their Relationship After Huge Fight

Tim Malcolm and Jeniffer Tarazona of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days are struggling to make their relationship work during the October 6 episode of the series, which is currently available for early streaming on TLC’s website.

Tim, a 38-year-old business owner, met his girlfriend, Jeniffer, a 25-year-old single mother living in Colombia, while he was looking for love online. After getting to know each other, Tim traveled to meet his girlfriend in person but was immediately intimidated by the woman’s beauty. The business owner admitted to the show’s cameras that he did not feel like he was good enough and that Jeniffer might be out of his league. On the other hand, Jeniffer has been steadily pushing for Tim to make a move on her to show her that he’s attracted to her but he has fumbled at every turn. Tim’s decision to not have sex with Jeniffer and his feminine ways soon sparked rumors that he might be gay, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

The woman later explained that she is usually drawn to more masculine men, but believes Tim has a good heart. However, Jeniffer reached her limit after Tim refused to stop complaining during a day out.

During last week’s episode, viewers watched as the couple got into a huge fight after Tim did not accompany Jeniffer on a tourist attraction that involved heights. Jeniffer tried to convince her boyfriend to come with her but when he said no, she began calling him a “p*ssy” and he said he felt disrespected. After the fight, the couple spent the night apart and decided to meet up the next day.

When the couple got together, Tim expressed regret about the fight. He admitted that he really wants his relationship with Jeniffer to work, but the mother-of-one doesn’t seem sure.

“I want to be with the man I fell in love with,” she said.

“For this moment, I’m really not sure we can work as a couple.”

“This is not the instability that I want to have with my daughter. I really need a foundation. Be a man!”

Jeniffer went on to say that she does have feelings for Tim but she is concerned that he isn’t the person he portrayed online. By the end of the conversation, the couple decided to stay together.

Meanwhile, off-screen, Jeniffer has been complaining about the show’s editing. The Colombian woman claims the show has been edited in a way that makes her seem desperate for sex and paints her in a negative light. She said she understands that there is a need to edit to make storylines more interesting but it isn’t fair to ruins people’s lives in the process, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs on TLC on Sundays.