Sofia Vergara Flaunts Bombshell Curves In Strapless Black Top And Blue Jeans On Instagram

Sofia Vergara flaunted her enviable figure on Instagram Sunday and fans can’t seem to get enough of it. In the photo, Sofia is wearing a curve-hugging black top in the photo which accentuates her voluptuous decolletage and slim waist. She paired the top with a pair of bootcut blue jeans which emphasize her slender long legs. Sofia chose to wear her luscious dark locks down around her shoulders and accessorized her look with a simple gold choker.

It looks like Sofia took a break from a shopping trip with two other women — one of them is her lookalike niece, Claudia Vergara — to take the snap and they’re all dressed similarly. But Sofia’s chic fashion choices makes her stand out from the rest.

In the comments, fans gushed over the Modern Family actress’ beauty.

“Oh man, when God was putting you together, he used all the best parts he had,” one fan wrote.

“Geez, what a model” another commented before adding a sparkling heart emoji to their comment.

This is the second time that Sofia has shown off how fabulous she looks in jeans in as many days. As The Inquisitr reported, she donned a pair of white jeans in her previous post. But those had a special significance for the Colombian stunner since they’re from her fashion collaboration with Walmart, Sofia Jeans. According to the caption, the stylish white pants will be part of the company’s summer 2020 collection.

As Hello Giggles reports, Sofia launched the first collection earlier this year. One of its hallmark features is its inclusivity when it comes to sizes. As the article notes, you can get pieces that range from 0 to 20. And it doesn’t just feature denim pants as Sofia’s line also has t-shirts that range from XS to 3XL.

“Nowadays with social media, we know what people want. Before, we didn’t know that women of big sizes or small sizes had a problem finding options that were fashionable,” she said in an interview with Hello Giggles. “Our jean collection is for women of all sizes, all ethnicities, all ages. The designs are super fashionable, and it’s amazing to see them on the real models.”

Even though Modern Family is ending after an 11-season run, it’s clear that Sofia Vergara won’t be leaving the limelight anytime soon, thanks to her fashion projects and the adoration of her millions of fans on social media.

