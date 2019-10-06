Instagram Model Jailyne Ojeda Ochoa Shows Off Her Hourglass Figure In A White Outfit

Instagram model Jailyne Ojeda Ochoa, who is famous among her 10.4 million followers for her hourglass figure, recently took to her page and posted a new picture where she looked nothing short of stunning.

In the snap, the 21-year-old model could be seen wearing a white crop top that she paired with a matching long skirt featuring a thigh-high slit, one which allowed the model to show off her enviable physique.

The stunner styled her raven-colored tresses into a bun while she opted for full face of makeup to keep it glamorous. The model posed while standing in field with her dog snuggled under her arm. In the caption, Jailyne shared her experience of meeting her followers in real life, who often feel surprised when they find the model to be so down-to-earth instead of being “stuck up.” She also wrote that she might have a “resting b*itch face” but she is actually a sweet heart.

The model also informed her fans that the outfit was from the online fashion brand, Missy Empire.

Even though there was almost no skin-showing in the pictures, they have still accrued more than 75,000 likes and over 800 comments within five hours of going live. This shows that fans love to see the model in all types of outfits and she doesn’t necessarily have to shed her clothes or strip down to a bikini to attract attention.

Apart from her regular followers, the snap was also liked by Ana Lorde and Francia James, among other models.

“You are a super model,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“You are a goddess,” another one chimed in.

Meanwhile, a third fan wrote that Jailyne is the “most beautiful woman in the world.”

Other fans, per usual, used words and phrases like “sweet,” “simply wow,” “so beautiful in every post,” and “so glamorous,” to praise the model.

Loading...

The remaining fans used countless hearts, kiss and fire emoji instead of words and long sentences to praise the model in a more millennial fashion.

Prior to posting the latest snap, the model wowed her fans with a sultry video, one where she could be seen rocking some very skimpy bikinis and lingerie sets to show off her perfect hourglass figure. According to the caption, the video was filmed while the model was shooting for her 2020 calendar in Cabo.

As of this writing, the video has amassed more than 295,000 views and over 3,200 comments which shows that the stunner is immensely popular on the photo-sharing website. In fact, as The Inquisitr has previously pointed out, Jailyne Ojeda Ochoa has been touted by some outlets as having “the sexiest booty on the internet.”