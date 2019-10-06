Kaley Cuoco Looks Drop-Dead Gorgeous In A Black Satin Nightie: ‘What I’m Wearing To The Event Tonight’

It isn’t always a fancy deal with Kaley Cuoco – in fact, most of the time, it isn’t. The Big Bang Theory actress might have upped her style game yesterday with a Missoni pantsuit, but the see-through shirt she wore underneath it kept things real: the famous blonde took to Instagram yesterday to remind fans that the tees she rocks with her designer clothing are gifts from friends (complete with pictures of dogs and horses on them).

Kaley has delivered what might be the most adorable Instagram video ever. The actress took to the platform via her stories today to showcase a look that likely had fans gushing. Even more so, given that Kaley fully admitted that the nightie seen was going to be worn to an evening event.

Kaley’s story started out with her in close-up mode. The star was showcasing her makeup, with fans seeing cat-wing eyeliner and some perfectly-applied concealer and highlighter. Kaley then walked away from the camera to showcase her look – and it definitely wasn’t one that Hollywood A-Listers tend to opt for when attending events. Kaley was wearing a black satin nightie with a big pink crab on it and “CRABBY in the MORNING” written on it in white letters. The person holding the camera was heard asking Kaley if she was actually wearing the nightie out.

“What I’m wearing to the event tonight,” Kaley replied.

Kaley is both known and loved for her carefree approach. The star is majorly into horses, with her Instagram account featuring plenty of equestrian-centric content. Then again, the account also showcases Kaley’s life as a married woman: while Kaley’s first marriage didn’t work out, the star is now happily married to Karl Cook.

Kaley did, however, raise a few eyebrows last year during an interview, as Women’s Health Mag reports. The actress’ words were pretty independent, although the love was all there.

“I want to see him. I like knowing, though, that I’m [financially] set, because I’ve taken it upon myself to do that. I like to tell my friends, ‘Always make sure you have your life going, and that you’re number one, so that anyone who comes into it—husband, or boyfriend, or girlfriend, however you roll—that’s just an added bonus to something you’re already creating…I don’t need Karl for anything. If Karl left me tomorrow, I’d be fine. And he knows that, and he would be fine too,” she said.

Karl would likely agree that Kaley looked drop-dead gorgeous in her nightie. Fans wishing to see more of Kaley should follow her Instagram.