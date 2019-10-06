Kourtney Kardashian Reveals The Real Reason Why She Invited Sofia Richie To Finland For Family Trip

Kourtney Kardashian shares why she decided to invite Sofia Richie to join her and Scott Disick in Finland in a recent Keeping Up with the Kardashians clip.

According to People, Kourtney is in the car with her sister, Khloe, as they catch up on things that are going on in their lives. In the scene, Kourtney shares that she’s going to Finland for spring break. Accompanying her on the trip will be her ex, Scott Disick and their three children- Mason, 9, Penelope, 6 and Reign, 4. She then tells Khloe that she has also invited Richie on the trip, as they have already traveled together.

“I just said to Scott, ‘Do you want to invite Sofia?'” she says.

“Oh my God,” says Khloé. “Really?”

Khloe then praised Kourtney for having strong co-parenting skills with Disick. Kourtney then shares with her sister that, for her, having Richie on the trip wouldn’t be uncomfortable at all. The Poosh CEO shared that she hasn’t felt any animosity from Richie since she and Disick became a couple.

“They don’t make me feel like I’m left out, which is nice,” she says. “Or else I wouldn’t go or invite her to come.”

Khloe then asks about Richie’s feelings about traveling with the two exes. Kourtney admits that she isn’t sure, but wouldn’t want the model to do anything that she would be uncomfortable with.

Loading...

Kourtney and Disick dated for almost a decade and had their three children throughout the duration of their relationship. The couple parted ways in 2015. The next year, Disick and Richie became an item. Richie was already friends with Kylie Jenner before the two got together.

The Inquisitr previously reported that Richie does decide to go to Finland with the exes. In one scene from the trip, Kourtney, Disick, and Richie are sitting in a hot tub as Kourtney critiques Richie’s makeup. The reality star shared techniques with Richie on how to blend her face better, which reportedly annoyed Disick. Disick then leaves the hot tub visibly upset, and Kourtney is confused as to what happened. Kourtney later tells the KUWTK producers that she felt like Disick was being “negative” on the trip, even though it was his idea for them to go on the trip together.

The Finland trip will be Richie’s KUWTK debut. While Richie hasn’t been on the show before, Kourtney has said that she, Richie, and Disick have always had a positive dynamic.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sundays (9 p.m. EST) on E!