White House Dismisses Second Potential Whistleblower: Donald Trump ‘Has Done Nothing Wrong’

The White House doubled down on defending Trump from accusations that he had inappropriate contact with Ukraine's president.

Amid swirling reports of a second whistleblower in regards to the Ukraine phone call controversy that Democrats used to launch an impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump, the White House communications wing broke its silence on the matter on Sunday, fully dismissing any fear of consequences.

According to The Hill, in a statement released by White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham, the White House doesn’t seem too concerned with the bombshell report of a second whistleblower who reportedly has more direct knowledge of the phone call that took place between Trump and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky.

“It doesn’t matter how many people decide to call themselves whistleblowers about the same telephone call — a call the president already made public — it doesn’t change the fact that he’s has done nothing wrong,” the statement read.

Grisham’s statement came shortly after it was revealed early on Sunday that the second whistleblower is being represented by the same legal team as the original whistleblower. Mark Zaid, the attorney representing the whistleblowers, also insinuated that the second person to file an official complaint has an elevated level of knowledge of the call compared to the first whistleblower. This person is also part of the intelligence community.

The first whistleblower’s knowledge of Trump’s conversation with the foreign leader reportedly came from “multiple White House officials with direct knowledge” of the call. Based off of that information, the original whistleblower alleged that Trump “sought to pressure the Ukrainian leader to take actions to help the President’s 2020 reelection bid.”

Those actions allegedly included the president leaning on Zelensky to dig up political dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden, while withholding nearly $400 million in U.S. military aid earmarked for Ukraine.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, another lawyer who’s on the same legal team as Zaid, confirmed via Twitter on Sunday morning that he and his firm are representing “multiple whistleblowers” in the Ukraine phone call scandal.

“IC WHISTLEBLOWER UPDATE: I can confirm that my firm and my team represent multiple whistleblowers in connection to the underlying August 12, 2019, disclosure to the Intelligence Community Inspector General. No further comment at this time,” attorney Andrew P. Bakaj tweeted.

The second whistleblower has reportedly already been interviewed by intelligence community inspector general Michael Atkinson, according to Bakaj. However, unlike the first whistleblower, the second has yet to speak to any Congressional committees who have been tasked with investigating the Ukraine phone call issue.

On Saturday, Trump dismissed both whistleblowers via social media while accusing the second of acting as an operative who’s part of what he refers to as the “deep state” in an effort to undermine his presidency.