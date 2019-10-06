Watch Los Angeles Dodgers Vs. Washington Nationals Stream Live: Start Time, Game 3, NL Division Series

The Los Angeles Dodgers bid for a third straight World Series appearance risks being cut short early when they face the Washington Nationals in Game 3 of the NL Division Series.

After falling to a dominating performance by Washington pitcher Stephen Strasburg and the Nationals bullpen — which on this occasion included the staff’s other ace starter Max Scherzer, per Baseball Reference — the Los Angeles Dodgers enter Game 3 of the National League Division Series all tied up at 1-1. That means the Dodgers face a must-win game, or their bid for a third-straight World Series appearance could come to a sudden and premature end — a failure that would feel particularly painful after Los Angeles won 106 regular season games, the most in the club’s 135-year history.

Going back to the team’s origins as the Brooklyn Atlantics in the fledgling American Association of 1884, the only Dodger teams that have come close are the 1953 Brooklyn Dodgers, with 105 wins, and the 2017 Dodgers with 104. But it could all come crashing down without a win in the game that will stream live from Washington D.C.

To find out how to watch a live online stream of the Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Washington Nationals NLDS pivotal Game 3, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. First pitch is scheduled for 7:45 p.m. EDT, 4:45 p.m. PDT at the 41,300-seat Nationals Park in Washington, D.C., on Sunday, October 6.

The Dodgers may take some solace in the absence of Nationals’ starting center fielder Victor Robles, who will sit out due to a “mild right hamstring strain,” according to The Washington Post. Dodgers Manager Dave Robertson also will send the Major Leagues’s ERA leader, left Hynun-Jin Ryo to the mound for the critical Game 3. Ryu’s stingy 2.32 ERA went along with his 14 wins, against just five losses and 163 strikeouts in 182 2/3 innings for the 32-year-old native of Incheon, South Korea.

As for the Nationals, all the way back in February they were claiming that they had “moved on” from the loss of start outfielder Bryce Harper, as The Inquisitr reported. With the club now in position to put the mighty Dodgers’ backs against the wall, that earlier claim appears to have proven true.

Major League ERA leader Hyun-Jin Ryu takes the hill for the Dodgers Sunday. Jim McIsaac / Getty Images

Loading...

To watch the Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Washington Nationals NLDS Game 3 stream live for free, log in to Watch TBS, the streaming service offered by Turner Broadcasting System. Watch TBS is free of charge to anyone with cable or satellite TV login credentials and is available through the Watch TBS app for mobile devices, as well as on set-top streaming boxes, such as the Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire.

To watch the Dodgers-Nats game via a free online stream, but without a cable subscription, fans can check out Sling TV, YouTube TV, or AT&T TV Now (previously known as DirecTV Now). All of those “over the top” packages require credit card information and will charge subscription fees. But they each offer a seven-day free trial, where fans can watch the game in the nation’s capital livestream at no charge.

Fans with authentication from a participating cable or satellite provider can also subscribe free to Postseason.tv, which provides alternate video feeds of the Los Angeles-Washington playoff game and many other MLB postseason contests. Even without those login credentials, a $24.99 subscription fee allows users to buy access to Postseason.tv.