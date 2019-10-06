’90 Day Fiancé’ Spoilers: Angela Deem And Michael Ilesanmi Still Trying To Get Pregnant

Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi of TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days are still trying to have a baby together. During the October 6 episode of the series, which is currently available for early streaming on TLC’s website, Angela and Michael are seen chatting with Angela’s daughter on video chat in an attempt to persuade the younger woman to donate an egg to her mother and future step-father.

Angela and Michael appeared on the show’s first season, where viewers watched as the 53-year-old woman traveled to Nigeria to meet her 31-year-old man for the first time. The couple got engaged during Angela’s visit, but they ended up calling off their engagement at the end of the show’s first season. The couple has since reconciled and returned to the series for its third season, where they’ve been focused on getting their relationship back on track and having a child together. Angela has described the relationship as a “rollercoaster” and the couple is having regular fights, including one that left Michael sleeping in his car after being kicked out of the hotel room he shared with Angela, as previously reportd by The Inquisitr.

During a previous episode, Michael took Angela home to meet his mother, Aduke, who highlighted the importance of her son having a grandchild to carry on his name, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

After meeting with Aduke, the couple visited a local fertility doctor who told Angela that the chances of her getting pregnant through regular sex was unlikely, but there was still a possibility she could carry a child. The doctor also revealed that Angela currently only has one egg, which is likely unusable. The couple then decided to ask Angela’s daughter, Skyla, to be their egg donor.

“We have something to talk to you about and ask you,” Angela begins while talking to her daughter. “We decided to go to a fertility clinic here in Nigeria to see if I had eggs and to see if I could tote a baby.”

“I have one egg, but we don’t know if it’s alive. But the best news was my uterus is beautiful and so I’m going to tote my baby with his sperm,” she continued, before handing the floor over to Michael.

Loading...

“Can you give us your egg?” Michael asks Skyla, which prompts an awkward pause from he woman at the other end of the video call.

Skyla then told Michael he could not have the egg and that if he cared about Angela at all, he would not be asking her to carry a child at her age. Skyla said the entire procedure is far too dangerous with too many possible complications. Michael then went on to explain why having a child is so important to him and his culture and Angela’s even offered to pay her daughter to donate an egg, but the woman remained unmoved.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays on TLC.