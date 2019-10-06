Melissa Riso Flaunts Legs And Abs In Flirty Short Black Skirt And Cropped Top

Recently model and actress Melissa Riso thrilled her 1.1 million followers on Instagram with pictures of herself in a gorgeous new outfit.

In the images, Riso posed next to a white brick wall. The model wore a short black skirt that fell mere inches below her backside and bared her incredible, toned legs. The model paired the Fashion Nova staple with a white and black polka dot cropped top with smocking under the bust and on the arms. The shirt stopped before the skirt’s waistband and provided fans with a hint of the model’s toned midsection. The hairstylist also wore a black bralette under the top to cover up some of her cleavage. She wore her long brown hair straight, and it fell down her back and over her shoulders. On her feet, Riso wore strappy black wedge sandals. She accessorized the look with large silver hoop earrings, and the model kept her makeup minimal for her casual weekend look.

In her first share featuring the outfits, Riso encouraged her followers not to settle, and she said that they all deserve the best. Nearly 7,000 people hit the “like button” in support, and dozens left comments. In the second, the model shared wise words on relationships that are real. Almost 5,000 followers “liked” the post, and dozens also responded to it.

Fans loved the hairstylist’s entire look.

“Absolutely gorgeous,” one declared.

“You wear it well,” another replied.

“You are so beautiful. Nice legs,” complimented a third.

“Perfect outfit,” a follower wrote on the second picture the model shared of her in the skirt and cropped top.

Recently, in her Instagram story, Riso shared a picture of herself dressed as “slave” Princess Leia from a Forplay Stylehouse event last year. The brand also shared a photo of the model on the red carpet at the Society Unici event from last Halloween. A comparison between Riso’s picture last year and the ones she recently shared on the popular social media platform revealed that she is having success with her tattoo removal. The actress’s elaborate ink on her navel is noticeably faded after the treatments she’s undergone. Over the past few months, Riso has shared her journey of trying to get removal treatments for her now unwanted tattoo.

The Inquisitr previously reported that Riso enjoyed some time posing in her blue, thong-style bikini, which her followers also appreciated. Before that, Riso enjoyed a trip to the Bahamas, where she spent a lot of time on the beach wearing the same blue bikini.