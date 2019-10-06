Julianne Kissinger Shows Off Her Birthday Suit In New Instagram Snap

American lingerie model Julianne Kissinger, who is known for pushing the boundaries of Instagram’s policy on nudity, recently took to her page and treated her 5.1 million fans to a new hot picture, one which left very little to the imagination.

In the highly NSFW pic, the model could be seen wearing a skimpy, golden sequined thong that allowed the model to expose her enviable legs. To spice things up, Julianne ditched her bra and censored her nipples with the help of some star-shaped pasties.

She wore her highlighted tresses into waves, opted for a full face of makeup, as per her signature style, folded her arms under her breasts and looked straight into the camera to strike a pose. In the caption, the model wrote that it is almost her birthday, and asked her fans whether they like her birthday suit or not.

Within three hours of posting, the picture has amassed more than 76,000 likes and over 2,200 comments, as fans drooled over the generous display of skin and replied to Julianne’s question about her birthday suit in the affirmative.

Apart from her regular fans, the snap was also liked by some of her fellow models, including Francia James, aka Francety, Ana Lorde, Brittanya Razavi, Bruna Rangel Lima, Lyna Perez, Toochi Kash, and Maddy Belle, among many others.

“The best birthday suit I’ve ever seen and I’ve seen a lot of bday suits in my life,” one of her fans commented.

“You’re spectacular,” another one wrote.

“As always, you’re sooooooo beautiful,” a third fan chimed in.

Others, per usual, showered Julianne with words and phrases like “true goddess,” “amazing figure,” “too hot,” “simply wow,” and “speechless!” to praise her beauty.

Prior to sharing the sultry snap, the model treated her fans to yet another hot picture where she could be seen wearing a black top that she paired with a purple underwear. The model lifted her top up to expose major underboob, a move that instantly sent temperatures soaring.

She also held a taco in her hands and wished her fans a “Happy National Taco Day,” which was celebrated on October 4.

As of this writing, the picture has amassed more than 132,000 likes while people posted almost 3,000 comments on the picture, which shows that Julianne is, indeed, very popular on the photo-sharing website and every time she posts a new picture, it immediately goes viral.

Although Julianne’s main claim to fame is her Instagram account, she also rose to fame after Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition magazine featured her in their “Lovely Lady of the Day” segment.