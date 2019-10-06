Lindsay Lohan Shares Nude ‘Playboy’ Photo In Instagram Throwback

Lindsay Lohan reminded her followers that she once posed in 'Playboy' with a black and white photo.

On Sundays, Lindsay Lohan wears nothing—or at least the Mean Girls star is completely nude in the artistic Instagram photo that she recently shared with her 8 million Instagram followers.

The snapshot in question is a throwback photo from the Playboy photo shoot that the 33-year-old actress, singer, and reality show star did eight years ago. In the NSFW black and white image, Lindsay is sporting nothing but a curly platinum blonde wig. The glamorous hairpiece has been artfully arranged so that one side covers her right eye. Lindsay has her painted lips slightly parted, giving her a sultry look, and her eyes are downcast, providing a clear view of her dark winged eyeliner and thick black lashes.

Even though Lindsay is naked in the photo, she avoided violating Instagram’s nudity policy by choosing an image from her Playboy pictorial in which her nipples are covered up. She’s on her hands and knees on a couch, and her left arm is doubling as a censorship bar by blocking the upper portion of her breasts. Still, the photo is too racy to post here, so you’ll have to check it out on Lindsay’s Instagram page.

Lindsay Lohan shared the photo without explanation, but she did mention the Playboy Club London, The Lohan Nightclub, and The Masked Singer Australia in its caption.

Lindsay Lohan’s Playboy photo shoot was an extremely big deal when it leaked on the internet in 2011. As reported by E! News, she channeled her idol, Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe, in the revealing pictorial. The magazine dedicated 10 pages to Lohan’s naked photos, and it also included an interview with the actress. In it, she lamented not listening to the advice of people she admired, and she confessed that her “stubbornness at 18 and 19 years old” got in the way of her aspirations.

Lohan was at the height of her career when she was 18; it’s the age she was when she appeared in the 2004 teen comedy Mean Girls. The actress often references the beloved movie in her Instagram throwbacks, like her recent reminder about it being October 3. As fans of Mean Girls know, this date is very significant to her character Cady.

Lindsay Lohan’s more recent acting endeavors haven’t delighted her fans like Mean Girls did, but she’s not just sitting around reliving her glory days. Lindsay is currently a judge on the reality singing competition The Masked Singer Australia, where she has bonded with another former child star who once posed in Playboy, Aussie actress and pop sensation Dannii Minogue. According to The Daily Mail, Dannii recounted getting to know Lindsay during a recent interview with The Daily Telegraph.

“I said to her, ‘I want you to know that I read that you started when you were five and I started at seven,” Danii recalled. “Not many other people will have done that or know what you’ve been through.’ I just wanted her to know, ‘Hey, I totally get it and I’m not going to judge what’s out there because I wouldn’t want people to do that to me either.'”