Canadian Bombshell Danielle Knudson Teases Cleavage In White Tank Top

Blond bombshell Danielle Knudson updated her Instagram page today with an eye-catching selfie that offered fans a peek at her cleavage.

After showing off her fabulously toned pins in a gold metallic minidress on Friday, the Canadian lingerie model decided to let her busty assets take center stage in her latest Instagram post. As such, the gorgeous blonde poured her internet-famous curves into a clingy white tank top, putting her generous decolletage on full display in the low-cut number.

While the outfit was not a particularly revealing one — Danielle has been known to rock some pretty steamy looks on Instagram — it did, however, showcase quite a bit of skin. Aside from flaunting her decolletage, the sizzling model also exposed her long, elegant neck and bare collar bone, as well as her sculpted shoulders and slender, toned arms. Since the selfie was closely cropped to her beautiful face, it didn’t reveal what Danielle was wearing below the waistline. The photo only framed her shapely bust, putting her perky chest front and center.

However, the snap offered a detailed view of Danielle’s glam. The stunning Guess girl sported perfectly contoured eyebrows and accentuated her beautiful features with a touch of luminizer, a subtle, pink blush, and an auburn eyeliner that brightened up her brown eyes, making her intense gaze really pop. She wore dramatic faux eyelashes and plumped up her naturally full lips with a matte pink lipstick.

Danielle looked positively radiant in the new selfie. Snapped against a dark sandstone background, one that suggested the model was likely posing for a bathroom selfie, the 30-year-old hottie glowed under the camera flash, emerging as the luminous focal point of the shot.

In a bid to let her sporty-chic outfit speak for itself, she opted to forgo any type of accessories, wearing nothing but the snug, low-cut top and a coy smile. As far as hairstyle goes, she pulled up her golden tresses into a high pony tail, letting her lock cascade down the back of her head in tumbling waves.

Danielle accompanied the attention-grabbing selfie with another photo, one that also featured one of her best friends. A swipe to the next slide showed the model cozying up to makeup artist Victoria Radford for an adorable selfie that saw the gorgeous ladies hugging each other while flashing beaming smiles to the camera.

This is not the first time that Victoria has been featured in Danielle’s posts. In late August, Danielle shared a bunch of photos from Victoria’s wedding celebration, for which the model was happy to travel to Lisbon, Portugal. In addition, Victoria is also the makeup artist who created Danielle’s look for the model’s recent Sentaler X campaign.