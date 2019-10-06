Hannah Palmer Spreads Legs, Bursts Out Of Her Tight Pink Swimsuit In Sexy New Instagram Video

Hannah Palmer has returned to Instagram – and it’s hotter than ever. The Maxim model and Bang Energy face is fast-rising on the platform, although one look at this blonde’s killer curves and fierce beauty makes figuring out why she’s gaining ground a no-brainer.

Whether she’s in a pink latex bikini or a one-piece, this girl will prove popular.

Today saw Hannah back in promotional mode for the Bang Energy brand she collaborates with – and no, her fans don’t seem to care one bit that there’s a bit of promotion going on. The videos for the beverage brand seem to have gained somewhat of legendary status amid the star’s followers, with each one appearing to rack up likes in lightning speed. Today’s video saw Hannah in the setting that has become a standard for her Bang Energy videos: Hannah was on the beach. The model was seen looking absolutely sensational in a super-sexy and tight pink swimsuit that had a barely-there feel, although this pro doesn’t suffer wardrobe malfunctions. Hannah may have been somewhat bursting out of the clingy one-piece, but her fierce cleavage was handled perfectly.

The video showed Hannah posing on sands with her bombshell blonde hair being played with, plus those toned legs spread as the star enjoyed the shorefront.

Hannah’s video managed to rack up over 13,000 views in the space of an hour. Of course, a can of Bang Energy did feature, with Hannah seen sipping from it and appearing to enjoy it. Something about this star’s promotional content does seem to come with a certain authenticity – at least, one look at Hannah downing those drinks seems to suggest that the model genuinely digs the taste.

Anyone needing a refresh on the Bang Energy videos this year might prefer to scroll down Hannah’s Instagram, although the looks can be somewhat summed-up. Hannah has rocked some killer swimwear for her promotional videos, with ones this summer seeing the star in pink two-pieces, plus a sizzling and metallic-colored bathing suit. There’s even been footage of Hannah on roller skates.

Loading...

Hannah seems to strike a balance, though – not all of the content landing on the model’s feed is seeing her in promotional mode. Hannah recently posted a fun swimwear snap of herself in a downtown area ahead of the weekend, with a shot posted yesterday seeing the model arching her back and looking absolutely stunning as she posed on the beach.

Hannah has 885,000 Instagram followers. Fans wishing to see more of the model should follow her account.