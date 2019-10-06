Khloe Kardashian Shares Photo Slideshow Of Herself In Black Leather Hot Pants On Instagram

Khloe Kardashian pulled out all of the stops for a night out on the town.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star stunned on Instagram wearing an all-black outfit. While leaning against her black truck, the reality star showed off her black leather pants. She paired the pants with a black bodysuit that showed off her cleavage. She then added black Christian Louboutins to the look as she stared intensely at the camera in the first photo.

In the following four photos, the focus is more on Kardashian’s close up looks. The Revenge Body host decided to go with a beach blonde bob for her hairstyle. She then decided to go with minimal makeup, adding in her foundation, neon yellow eyeshadow in the creases of her eyes and a nude lip. The reality star’s left hand is also decked out with a watch and gold rings on each finger.

At the time of writing, the photo from Kardashian received more than 1.2 million likes. The photo also received more than 7,000 comments under her post.

“Gorgeous, those pants on that body,” one follower said.

“Love you Koko,” another follower chimed in.

“You better werrrk,” another follower commented.

The photo was from Kardashian’s night out with her sister, Kylie Jenner. The sisters met up at Hyde Lounge in West Hollywood on Saturday, October 5. According to The Inquisitr, Kardashian wasn’t the only one who decided to step out that night. Kardashian’s ex, Lamar Odom, was reportedly at the same lounge with his current girlfriend, Sabrina Parr. The exes reportedly had just missed each other, with Kardashian coming into the lounge around the time Odom was leaving.

Kardashian’s outing was reportedly in support of her sister. Jenner recently ended her relationship with her baby daddy Travis Scott earlier this month. The two had been together since 2017 and share a daughter together, Stormi, 1. Kardashian is also adjusting to her life as a single mom after ending her relationship with Tristan Thompson. The two ended their relationship back in February after Thompson was seen canoodling with Jenner’s ex-best friend, Jordyn Woods.

While Thompson being with Woods was reportedly the final straw for Kardashian, the NBA star still reportedly has some hope that he will win her back. A source reported to Hollywood Life that Thompson is using kind words and sweet Instagram comments to try and win Kardashian back. Kardashian’s focus, however, is reportedly being the best mom she can to True and her career, per The Inquisitr.

