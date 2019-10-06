‘Playboy’ Model Daniella Chavez Wears A Barely-There Bikini To Flaunt Her Derriere On Instagram

Chilean Playboy model Daniella Chavez is no stranger to flaunting her beautiful body on Instagram to tease her 12 million followers.

The current week has been no exception, as the model took to her page and shared a series of hot pics with her admirers. In her latest share, the model could be seen wearing a barely-there bikini that left almost nothing to the imagination of the viewers.

To spice things up, she posed with her back turned toward the camera to put her pert derriere and well-toned legs on full display. The model wore her blond tresses down, opted for a full face of makeup and accessorized with small stud earrings to keep it chic, yet sexy.

Knowing that a picture is worth a thousand words, the model didn’t write a caption for the hot picture. Within two hours of posting, the pic has racked up more than 82,000 likes and over 1,120 comments where fans and followers drooled over the sheer display of skin and expressed their admiration for the model in very explicit terms.

The model posed for the picture while sitting on the deck of a ship. However, she didn’t specify the location where the picture was captured.

Apart from her regular fans and followers, the snap was also liked by some of Daniella’s fellow Instagram models. These included Ana Lorde and Brittanya Razavi, among others.

“Soooooo beautiful,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“Damn, what a body. Amazing!!” another one wrote.

“Wow, that’s a really nice view,” a third fan chimed in.

Other fans and followers used words and phrases like “stunning,” “too beautiful,” “very sexy,” “too hot,” and “simply wow,” to praise the model.

Prior to posting the booty snap, Daniella shared another hot picture where she could be seen pouring out of a red, satin top with a cut-out feature at the front, one which allowed the model to show off an ample amount of cleavage.

The model teamed the skimpy top with a pair of jeans, wore her hair down, and opted for a full face of makeup to ramp up the glamour.

Within six hours of going live, the snap has racked up more than 103,000 likes and over 1,700 comments which shows that the model is immensely popular on the photo-sharing website and fans never seem to get enough of her hotness.

As The Inquisitr has previously pointed out, although Daniella is mainly popular because of her sexy Instagram snaps, she became famous after being named Playboy Mexico’s Christmas Playgirl of the Month in 2014 when she was just 24-years-old.