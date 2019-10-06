Sara Underwood Flaunts Major Cleavage In Leopard Print Bodysuit

Former Playboy Playmate of the Year Sara Underwood spent some time recently in Utah, where she posed in front of scenic red rocks and other desert backdrops. Now, the blonde bombshell has returned to her home base in Washington, where she’s constructing cabins in the forests of the Pacific Northwest with her partner, Jacob Witzling.

Underwood recently shared a sizzling double Instagram update that had her 9.2 million followers drooling. The snaps were part of her partnership with the online retailer Fashion Nova. Underwood has worked with the brand for quite some time now, and has shared countless selfies of herself rocking Fashion Nova pieces that flaunt her insane body.

In the latest post, Underwood got ready for chillier weather by donning a pair of high-waisted jeans, some black booties, a cozy oversized sweater and a hat. She still kept things sexy, though, by finishing the look with a leopard print bodysuit that she rocked with nothing underneath. Her cleavage was on full display in the look, and it added a dose of spice to an otherwise fairly cozy winter outfit. Underwood’s blonde locks were loose in gentle waves, and she posed on a beach with the waves lapping at the shore.

In the first snap, Underwood showed the full look to her followers. In the second, she zoomed in a bit, highlighting her stunning face and the bodysuit. She made sure to include the specific names of all the items in the caption so that her fans could pick up their own pieces to add to their wardrobes.

Underwood’s followers loved the sexy update, and the post received over 21,000 likes within just two hours. Her fans couldn’t get enough of the vibe of the look, and told her so in the comments section.

One follower commented “you, the outfit and the view,” followed by a flame emoji.

Another fan commented “I think Jacob should wear the lucky one cardigan! Your posts always make my day.”

Loading...

“How are you so cute?!” yet another follower asked.

One fan, who had visited the same beach that Underwood took her selfies at, raved about the scenic location.

“I LOVED visiting that beach, so incredible. And the tide pools with anemone and sea stars were amazing!”

Underwood seems to be loving the juxtaposition of a few cozy clothing pieces with something a little sexier. She recently shared a selfie from inside her cabin in which she rocked a pair of lacy panties, paired with a cozy white turtleneck sweater and some over-the-knee fuzzy socks.