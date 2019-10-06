’90 Day Fiancé’ Spoilers: Caesar Mack Is Planning To Visit Maria In Ukraine

Caesar Mack of TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days isn’t ready to give up on love just yet. During the October 6 episode of the series, which is currently available for early streaming on TLC’s website, Caesar remains determined to make his relationship with Maria work and has now decided to save his money for a trip to Ukraine to meet his elusive girlfriend.

Caesar, a 46-year-old nail technician, came across 28-year-old Maria’s profile on an exclusive dating app and was immediately attracted to the Ukrainian woman. In an effort to capture the woman’s attention, he decided to send roses, candy, and a card with his contact information through the app. After receiving the gifts, Maria responded to Caesar and the couple started their online relationship. The couple has been together for over five years, and Caesar claims to have spent more than $40,000 throughout the relationship, despite never meeting the woman in person, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

While appearing on the show, Caesar explained that he has already tried to meet Maria on three different occasions, but the woman has found an excuse to cancel each time. The man then decided to plan his fourth trip and borrowed money from his boss to arrange a romantic vacation to Mexico. Caesar arrived at the tropical destination first, but Maria did not show up. After contacting his girlfriend, he was informed that her flight was canceled. Upon further investigation, Caesar discovered the reservation he made for Maria was canceled because he didn’t have enough money in his account.

The man then came up with another plan to get Maria to Mexico. He called her to explain his new plan, but Maria decided to end the relationship. Caesar later told cameras that he now thinks the entire relationship was a game to Maria, but it seems he has changed his mind and will now be working to travel to Ukraine.

“I still love her inside and it’s hard for me to let her go,” he tells his friend on his way home from the airport.

“This time I think the best chance is me going over there because when you’re in love with someone you just have to go for it.”

His friend then tells the show’s cameras that she doesn’t think he learned anything at all and that she knows he’ll continue to talk to Maria, despite the five years of disappointment. While inside, Caesar explains to the show’s producers that he will be holding on to the engagement ring he purchased for Maria and hopes to give it to her in person.

It’s also believed that Caesar could be returning for a second season of the show after a fan spotted him at Doha International Airport in Doha, Qatar, according to a report from TV Shows Ace. Fans immediately began speculating that Caesar could have been visiting Maria, which could explain his reason for being at the airport.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs on TLC on Sundays.