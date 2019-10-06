Demi Rose Nearly Bursts Out Of Her Crop Top In Sexy New Instagram Video

Demi Rose is again putting her figure on display. The British model and social media sensation has some of the fiercest curves on Instagram and those 10 million-plus followers didn’t rack up out of thin air. Demi’s stunning beauty and sensational body have now earned her somewhat of a celebrity status, with her fans likely grateful that she took the time to post an Instagram story today.

Recent stories have already seen Demi expose her massive cleavage via a stunning chocolate-colored dress as she dined in a swanky London restaurant. Today definitely delivered the star’s sexy assets, although there was no dining. In fact, the stories posted by Demi showed how she works off those calories, with the brunette briefly seen in the gym with a friend.

Shortly after her gym visit, Demi took to Instagram for a sexy update as she rocked a white crop top. In the short clip, Demi was seen swinging the camera up and down as she showcased her cute top, although the lens had definitely taken in the star’s chest.

Demi appeared beautifully made up, with highlighted and bronzed cheeks, defined brows, and rosy-colored lips. The star had also added a touch more glam with diamond stud earrings.

Demi doesn’t appear in video mode too often in her permanent Instagram posts, although a video of the star rocking a pink bikini earlier this summer did show the star opting out of a still image. Given that the post currently sits at over 2.5 million views, it’s fair to say that videos of Demi are popular.

As to workouts – which did appear on the model’s stories today – Demi opened up about what she does to stay fit. Speaking to The Sun, the star revealed just how much work she puts into maintaining her fantastic figure.

“I have a Nike trainer and I train with him in Birmingham. We do lots of glutes work and abs work, 30 mins each. It’s hard work, and I eat quite healthy too. He trains a lot of footballers,” she told the British newspaper.

“If I’m in Birmingham I try to go to the gym three to four times a week,” she added.

Loading...

As to what Demi eats, those stories might show fancy restaurants, but the star does have her eye on nutrition.

“For breakfast it’s usually eggs, for lunch it has to be something light like a chicken or prawn salad. For dinner I like protein,” she said.

Fans wishing to see more of Demi should follow her Instagram.