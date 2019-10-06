Diddy’s Son Quincy Opens Up About The Best Advice His Dad Has Given Him

Diddy’s son Quincy recently shared the lessons he’s learned from the mogul throughout his life.

According to HotNewHipHop, the Star actor sat down with Page Six and explained what life was like living with Diddy. In the video, Quincy shared that he has picked up several gems while growing up with his famous father. He said that one piece of advice, in particular, was something that Quincy said resonated with him. He said his dad taught him the importance of understanding rhythm, which he remembers today for his own music career.

“Some good advice my dad gave me… you better know how to dance,” he said.

“I think that kind of sat with me for a long time. If we groovin and we at the house and maybe some tunes is on and we dancin’ but we ain’t really in the right groove he’ll come check us [and say] ‘Nah nah nah that’s not what this music makes you feel. Take a deep breath, how does this music make you feel?'”

Quincy also shared that Diddy always made sure he and his siblings kept the “rhythm straight” while they were dancing.

The knowledge of rhythm could’ve been what made Quincy take an interest in having his own music career. According to his Instagram page, the multihyphenated star is putting more focus on his music career. He shared a clip of his song, “Options” on Friday, October 4. The song has a feature from his brother Christian “King” Combs and was shared with Quincy’s 4.6 million followers. At the time of writing, the single received more than 40,000 views. The clip also received more than 200 comments from his fans.

“This the one!” one follower exclaimed.

“Can’t wait for the music videoooooo!!” another follower said.

“Oooooo Quincy! you got me in love already!” another follower said.

While Diddy isn’t biologically Quincy’s father (he is the son of singer Al B. Sure), he has been involved in his life since the actor was young. The Inquisitr previously reported that Diddy was in a relationship with Quincy’s mom, Kim Porter during the ’90s and early 2000s. The two went on to have three biological children – Christian and twins Jessie and D’lila. Porter passed away in November 2018 due to complications from pneumonia.

Before her untimely death, Diddy revealed to Essence Magazine that she made him promise to take care of their children. Once she died, Diddy said he went into “mommy mode” and was doing everything he could to support his children as they dealt with life without their mother.