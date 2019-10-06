Joselyn Cano Shows Off Her Famous Derriere In Tighter-Than-Skin Leggings On Instagram

Instagram model and famous swimwear designer Joselyn Cano is no stranger to flaunting her enviable assets on Instagram. Following her pic-sharing ritual, the model took to her page and stunned her 10.9 million fans with a very hot picture.

In the snap, the 28-year-old hottie could be seen dressed up in a tighter-than-skin pair of pink leggings, one that perfectly accentuated her famous booty. The model teamed the leggings with a cropped top and turned her back toward the camera to strike a pose.

She left her raven-colored tresses down, opted for minimal makeup, accessorized with a large, black handbag, and finished her look with a pair of sneakers.

According to the geotag, the snap was captured in New York. Within a day of posting, the picture has garnered more than 189,000 likes and over 2,600 comments which shows that the model is immensely popular on the photo-sharing website.

Apart from her fans and followers, the snap was also liked by some of Joselyn’s fellow models and influencers. These include Ana Lorde, Leticia Alonso, Victoria Lomba, Luz Elena Echeverria, and Chilean Playboy model Daniella Chavez, among many others.

“Wow! [heart-eyed emoji] Looking amazing!” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“It’s an absolute amazing view girl. Love the pink leggings,” another one wrote.

Meanwhile, a third fan interjected the following remark to praise the hottie.

“Damn sexy!! You are mega stunning babe.”

Other fans, per usual, used words and phrases like “extremely hot,” “what a goddess,” “booty queen,” and “the sexiest woman on Instagram,” to express their admiration for the model. The remaining fans opted for a more millennial approach and used heart, kiss, fire and peach emoji to let the model know how much they admire her.

Prior to sharing the latest picture, Joselyn stunned her fans with another hot picture where she could be seen rocking a pair of daisy dukes and a revealing red crop top that allowed the model to show off her cleavage as well as a glimpse of her perky breasts.

The California native wore her hair down, opted for minimal makeup to show off her natural beauty, tilted her head slightly, and looked straight into the camera to strike a pose. In the caption, the model informed her fans that the outfit was sponsored by Pretty Little Thing.

As of the writing of this piece, the photo has amassed more than 138,000 likes and about 2,100 comments where fans could be seen drooling over the model’s hotness.

According to an article by Famous Birthdays, Joselyn has modeled for various magazines and blogs, including World Star Hip Hop, Lowrider Magazine, and Import Tuner.