Lil Wayne’s Daughter Reginae Carter Flaunts Her Backside In Skintight Outfit

Reginae Carter posed with a group of pals including Zonnique Pullins and Taina Williams.

Reginae Carter, the 20-year-old daughter of rapper Lil Wayne and Tiny and Toya star Toya Wright, is continuing to wow her Instagram followers with her sexy fashion game. This time, she was joined by a few famous faces in one snapshot showing off her latest stylish look.

On Saturday, Reginae took to Instagram to give her admirers a good look at the curve-hugging mini dress that she wore for a fun night out with a group of friends. The LuxeKills design featured long sleeves and an all-over cheetah print pattern, and it had a short skirt that showed off Reignae’s muscular thighs.

Reginae shared two snapshots of the dress in an Instagram slideshow, which allowed her followers to check out the front and back of her form-fitting outfit. In the second photo, the Pride & Prejudice: Atlanta actress is striking a pose that gives her fans a clear view of her peachy backside. She’s also rocking a pair of black high heel sandals that elongate her legs.

This is the second time this month that the former Growing Up Hip–Hop: Atlanta star has embraced animal print. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she sent her Instagram followers into a frenzy last week by showing off her wild side in a zebra print bikini.

Miss Carter’s latest look has earned her over 154,000 likes so far, and the comments section of her post has been flooded with compliments. She got a “DAMN!!” and a few heart eye emoji from Deyjah Harris, the daughter of rapper T.I., and Lil Twist remarked that she looks “just like Toya.”

“Gorgeous Nae!!” read one comment.

“Girl you look GOOD,” wrote another fan.

As noted by the hashtag Reginae included in her post, she was all dressed up to celebrate the birthday of her friend Kwan. However, she didn’t head to his party without a posse of equally dolled-up pals. In a second snapshot, she’s pictured with three other fabulous “flavors:” social media influencer Taina Williams, Tiny Harris’ daughter Zonnique Pullins, and her friend Asia Carter.

Zonnique shared the same photo on her Instagram page, where she cracked a joke about her male pals’ response to the snapshot.

“**posts picture with friends all my guy friends: sis put me on with one of your friendssss,” she wrote.

Reginae Carter is currently single after her high-profile split from 28-year-old rapper YFN Lucci, but an inspirational message that she recently shared on her Instagram stories seems to suggest that she just wants to focus on herself right now.

“I’ve become so obsessed with upgrading my life in every single aspect,” it read. “I wanna be a better woman, all around.”