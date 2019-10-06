Janet Jackson Is ‘Incognito’ In British Paparazzi Photos Three Weeks After Medical Bandages Appearance

It’s been three weeks since Janet Jackson made headlines for appearing with medical bandages taking the form of a wrist support. The star’s need for the aid was mentioned in today’s report from The Daily Mail, with the British newspaper suggesting that the singer and sister to Michael Jackson has made a recovery.

Photos obtained by The Daily Mail today showed Janet touching down at New York City’s JFK airport. The 53-year-old was seen smiling as she made her way through the terminal, with the newspaper documenting a casual and stylish outfit. Janet was seen in a black pair of sweatpants with white string ties, plus platform sneakers matching the lowers. Janet paired her look with a large and orange-colored bomber jacket worn open – presumably, the black sweater underneath it formed a combo deal with the sweats. Despite going low-key, Janet had managed to make her look a matching deal from head-to-toe, with the singer also seen donning a black beanie hat.

Shades on the singer were dubbed as her being “incognito” by The Daily Mail. Janet was seen with long and curly red hair, not much in the way of glam, and an overall composure that definitely seemed to see her in better shape compared to last month. As the newspaper reported, the star was seen alone and without her 2-year-old son.

Janet may come as a standalone celebrity, but this famous Jackson family member will forever be associated with her deceased brother. Michael’s death remains a talking point, with the pop icon’s fans continuing to mourn his loss. A rare interview this year saw Janet open up about her brother’s legacy, as USA Today reports.

“It will continue. I love it when I see kids emulating him, when adults still listen to his music. It just lets you know the impact that my family has had on the world. I hope I’m not sounding arrogant in any way – I’m just stating what is. It’s really all God’s doing, and I’m just thankful for that,” the star said about her sibling.

The star also spoke of her divorce from Wissam Al Mana, with words suggesting that things might not be too easy, but that the singer had found a sense of purpose via her status as a mother.

“I have a son and he’s beautiful. He’s my light,” she added, although she did say that life wasn’t an “easy ride.”

Fans wishing to see more of Janet should follow her Instagram.