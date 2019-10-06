Kelly Ripa Gushes Over Hubby Mark Consuelos In Adorable New Instagram Post: ‘Daddy Takes Comic-Con’

Once again, Kelly Ripa is sharing the love for her beloved husband, Mark Consuelos.

It’s no secret that Ripa is still head over heels for her hubby, and she regularly takes to social media to share photos and videos of him. The Live! With Kelly and Ryan star has a social media following that’s rather impressive, with over 2.5 million on Instagram alone, and with each and every photo or video that she posts for her loyal fans, they usually go wild. In the most recent shot that was shared on her popular page, the mother-of-three shared a solo shot of her man.

In the new post, Consuelos stands front and center against a green screen. He holds one hand in a fist in front of him and the other pulled behind him and it’s also in a fist. The Riverdale star bends his knees in the shot, looking straight into the camera and giving a slight smile as he seemingly throws a punch. He rocks a pair of light wash jeans for the photo op, as well as a long sleeve black shirt that shows off his fit physique.

In the caption of the image, Ripa lets fans know that the shot was taken at New York Comic-Con, taking place in the city where the couple currently resides. Once again, the television personality refers to her man as “daddy” in the post, something that she does on a regular basis. The photo has only been live on Ripa’s account for under an hour, but it’s earning her plenty of attention with over 3,000 likes and 30-plus comments.

While some followers commented on the photo to gush over how handsome Consuelos is, countless others raved over the love that the couple share for one another. A few others commented on the Comic-Con aspect of the photo.

“Tan chulo! You guys are too cute. Since my AMC days,” one follower gushed with a series of red heart emoji.

“Daddy done brought it!” another raved with a series of flame emoji.

“I love you guys from when you were on all my children,” one more wrote with a kissy-face emoji attached to the end.

Just last week, The Inquisitr shared that Kelly had another good reason to make a post about her hubby, this time thanking him for everything that he did for her on her birthday. In the post, she also thanked co-host Ryan Seacrest for making her birthday so fabulous and memorable. The mother-of-three also included a series of photos to go along with the sweet caption.

Fans can stay up-to-date with Kelly by giving her a follow on Instagram.