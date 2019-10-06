‘Dancing With The Stars’ Spoilers For Week 4 Of Season 28: Welcome To ‘The Cast From The Past’ Week

Dancing with the Stars is heading into the ballroom for the fourth week of the 2019 competition. Since Ray Lewis was forced to withdraw from his time on the ABC show because of an injury, no elimination happened during the third week. That disappointing situation means 10 teams remain on DWTS Season 28 with each duo working on fresh routines to unveil on Monday night, also know as “Cast from the Past” week, according to an ABC press release.

The dancers getting ready to show their stuff during the October 7 show will notice that DWTS season 17 contestant Leah Remini will be guest judging for the first time. She will watch and weigh in on the dancing duos as they move to familiar tunes that run the gamut from Dolly Parton’s “Jolene” to Tina Turner’s “Proud Mary,” from Shawn Mendes “If I Can’t Have You” to Seal’s “Kiss from a Rose.”

Also on the musical roster as the couples take to the ballroom floor for the fourth week in a row is “In the Air Tonight,” a Phil Collins hit, and “Somebody to Love,” a Queen anthem.

Meanwhile, new ballroom staples have been studied by the ten teams who will try to pull off perfect 10s during their performances.

Ally Brooke will join Sasha Farber in a jive, which means the pop star and her pro partner will take on a very fast dance number. Meanwhile, Kate Fannery and Pasha Pashkov will slow things down as the actress and her mentor do the Argentine tango.

Two couples will do the cha-cha, including Sailor Brinkley-Cook and Val Chmerkovskiy, and Kel Mitchell and Witney Carson. In addition, frontrunner James Van Der Beek and Emma Slater will attempt to perfect their quickstep.

Two other contestants will try out their Paso Doble with their accomplished partners. Those dancers include this year’s Bachelorette, Hannah Brown and pro partner Alan Bersten, and former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer and pro partner Lindsay Arnold.

Former American Idol and current country singer Lauren Alaina, with guidance from professional partner Gleb Savcheno, will give her all when the apir foxtrot while Queer Eye‘s Karamo and his professional partner, Jenna Johnson, will take on the tango.

Finally, the Viennese waltz will be accomplished on the DWTS ballroom floor by NBA great Lamar Odom, who has been paired with professional dancer and choreographer Peta Murgatroyd.

Following this challenging evening of dance, one couple will be eliminated before the popular ballroom dancing show comes to a close on Monday night.

ABC’s Dancing With the Stars for the fourth week of the 2019 season will air on Monday at 8 p.m., EDT.