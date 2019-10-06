Justin Bieber Posts That Wife Hailey Scratched His Pink Lamborghini On Instagram

Justin and Hailey Bieber may have had their first bump in the road after the model’s latest mishap.

The “Baby” singer took to his Instagram page on Saturday, October 5 to share with his 119 million followers what shenanigans his wife was currently up to. According to Us Weekly, the singer posted on his Instagram Stories that Hailey had scratched his pink Lamborghini. Bieber recorded his reaction to his fans on Instagram.

“What did you do? What did you do?” he says while zooming in on his vehicle’s tire. “Aww, man.”

Hailey is then seen apologizing for the scratch. The model also said in the video that she will get the car fixed as soon as possible. Justin quickly shrugs off his wife’s error and continues to play with her hair and tell her how “freakin cute” he thinks her pigtails are.

Justin and Hailey are seemingly in a great place since having their second wedding on Monday, September 30. The two married in South Carolina in a ceremony filled with their family and friends. The couple was joined by several celebrity guests for their big day, including Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Ireland Baldwin, Scooter Braun, Jaden Smith and Dan + Shay. The wedding came more than one year after the couple secretly tied the knot at a New York City courthouse.

A source reportedly told Us that while the couple was already married by the time they had their wedding, they wanted to say their vows in front of their small group of family and friends. The source also reported that the smaller wedding was intentional on both Justin and Hailey’s end.

“Hailey and Justin wanted to have a proper ceremony to celebrate their love,” the insider told Us. “Justin was really adamant about having one in front of their family and friends. It made their marriage feel more ‘real’ and ‘official’ to them. They kept the wedding small because Justin didn’t want any ‘fake friends’ there and hates that.”

Justin and Hailey had been on and off for years before rekindling their relationship last year. The couple faced scrutiny in the beginning of their relationship, mostly from fans of Bieber’s previous relationship. The “Sorry” singer was in an on again-off again relationship with Selena Gomez for several years before the two finally decided to call it quits.

The Inquisitr previously reported that Hailey has always been more than aware of what critics say about her and Justin’s relationship. The model explained on the cover of Vogue Australia that people on the outside looking in shouldn’t judge her marriage.

“Nobody from the outside really knows what’s going on between us,” she said.