Emily Ratajkowski Bares One Shoulder, Teases Cleavage In Plunging Cream Dress

The gorgeous model sent autumn vibes all over Instagram with a stylish outfit that exposed her sculpted shoulder and ample decolletage.

Fans can always count on Emily Ratajkowski to serve up stylish and sexy Instagram updates, and the sizzling Sports Illustrated babe more than delivered on Sunday. Earlier today, the brunette bombshell posted a gorgeous photo that showed her flashing quite a bit of skin in a fabulous low-cut dress by Livin Cool. Emily looked effortlessly chic in the eye-catching garment, which boasted a lovely cream color that beautifully complemented her fair complexion and glowing tan, as well as her chestnut-brown tresses.

While the 28-year-old hottie is known for her curve-hugging looks — the ravishing supermodel never misses an opportunity to show off her hourglass figure in clingy, skin-baring outfits — Emily went for a different kind of look in her latest Instagram post. This time around, she chose something that provided a little more coverage, while also making sure that she showed just enough skin to keep things interesting.

Unlike her usual cleavage-flaunting outfits, the cream dress featured a simple design that still managed to look sophisticated on Emily’s jaw-dropping physique. In fact, the garment had a casual robe-like vibe, while still retaining a chic look that kept fans engaged and brought followers to the comments section by the masses to throw out praise for Emily’s fabulous fashion sense.

The Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition model cinched the loose-fitting apparel at the waist with a matching belt, one sporting a large shiny buckle in a contrasting black color. The sleek item was the only accessory that adorned the outfit, save for a pair of gold statement earrings that could be seen sparkling through Emily’s long mane. To add a little pizzazz to her look, the ravishing brunette let the dress slip off of her shoulder in a coquettish display that sent pulses racing on Instagram.

Emily looked like a total snack in the cream-colored attire. The stunning Vogue model cut a sexy figure in the surprisingly tame dress, which gained a plunging neckline only after Emily turned it into an off-the-shoulder look. The dark-haired beauty exposed her long, supple neck, as well as her sculpted shoulder and bare collar bone. She also teased a glimpse of subtle cleavage in the low-cut garment, adding a spicy touch to her look.

Snapped in a natural setting, Emily chose to pose next to a tree, letting the dark tones of its bark and the green, slightly-faded foliage further highlight her fashionable outfit. The Sports Illustrated swimsuit model sported natural-looking makeup that fitted perfectly with the palette of the dress. She accentuated her beautiful features with a dark eyeliner, sporting an understated cat-eye finish. She also made masterful use of shimmering, skin-toned eyeshadow and plumped her pillowy lips with a nude lipstick.

As per usual, Emily wore her luscious locks with a mid-part, letting her tresses frame her face and cascade down her back and over her shoulders in a relaxed style. Instead of striking a sultry pose to show off her internet-famous assets, she stared directly into the camera with an intense gaze, upping the smoldering factor of the shot.

Her efforts certainly appeared to have had the desired effect. The photo racked up more than 105,000 likes within 12 minutes of going live and ended up garnering a little shy of 400,000 likes in the space of two hours. The same time frame brought over 1,000 people to the comments section, as fans couldn’t stop raving about Emily’s beauty.

“Welllll dayyuuuummmmm,” wrote one person, followed by a heart-eyes emoji.

Loading...

“No words,” penned another Instagram user, adding an eyes emoji to suggest that Emily’s smoking-hot look that left them wide-eyed.

“You are just wow,” remarked a third fan, ending their post with a fire emoji.

“What a beauty!!!” read a fourth message, trailed by a string of flattering emoji.

“U are a piece of #dadaistic art!” quipped a fifth follower.

“Truly exceptional,” a sixth fan described the look, adding an Ok-hand emoji for emphasis.