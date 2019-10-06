’90 Day Fiancé’ Rumors: Benjamin Applies For Akinyi’s K-1 Visa

TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days star, Benjamin, is taking his relationship with Akinyi to the next level by applying for the K-1 visa to bring his lady to the United States, according to a report from Soap Dirt.

After his divorce, Benjamin had a difficult time finding women who are compatible with him in his home state of Arizona, which forced him to widen the search radius on his dating app. While browsing the app, he came across the profile of 25-year-old Akinyi from Nairobi, Kenya, and the two bonded over their love for science fiction. After getting to know each other, Benjamin traveled to meet Akinyi and her family, but the woman’s family was far from impressed during the initial meeting, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

Before arriving in Kenya, Benjamin told the show’s producers that he had booked a private room to spend quality time with his wife-to-be, but Akinyi’s brother, Fidel, had other plans. The man told his sister that Benjamin would be required to stay at his house so he could keep a close eye on him during his visit. Benjamin struggled with his future-in-laws but ultimately won their approval after meeting with Akinyi’s father and the elders of her church.

There is still one more hurdle the couple will have to tackle, which is the negotiation of a bride price. Benjamin revealed he is struggling financially and wasn’t sure he would be able to afford the price but it seems he was able to put the money together to secure his future with the woman of his dreams.

The next step in the couple’s relationship would be applying for the K-1 visa, which would allow Akinyi to move to the United States if the couple marries within the allotted 90-day period. And if the rumors are true, Benjamin has already begun the process.

Loading...

“The K-1 visa is a big step in any 90 Day Fiancé relationship. It’s not something to be taken lightly. Whoever sponsors the visa is responsible for the applicant for up to 10 years. It’s a long-term commitment for both the immigrant and their future spouse,” Soap Dirt detailed.

Meanwhile, during the current installment of the show, which was filmed earlier this year, Benjamin is questioning his relationship with Akinyi after the woman got drunk in public. Benjamin doesn’t drink and he quickly began wondering if Akinyi is actually prepared to marry him and become a step-mother to his son.

Fans of the series can keep up with all the couple on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, which airs on Sundays on TLC.