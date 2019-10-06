Aussie Brunette Beauty Madison Gordon Shows Off Killer Curves In New Photograph

Aussie bombshell Madison Gordon, who is very famous in her home country for her eponymous diet and workout plan, recently took to her Instagram account and dropped a hot new picture to turn up the heat.

In the snap, the 28-year-old model was featured rocking a skimpy, rainbow-print bikini that allowed her to flaunt her perky breasts, slender waist and well-toned legs. The model posed while sitting on a lounger as she soaked up the sun to attain a perfect tan.

The model styled her hair into a bun, opted for minimal makeup in accordance with the outdoor photo shoot, and accessorized with a pair of sunglasses to pull off a very chic look.

According to the geotag, the snap was captured in the model’s hometown of Gold Coast, Australia, while in the caption, she informed her fans that her bikini was from the online clothing brand, Yoins.

Within less than a day of going live, the picture has garnered more than 7,000 likes and over 460 comments where fans and followers showered the model with numerous compliments.

Apart from her fans and followers, the snap was liked by some of Madison’s fellow models. These included Eden Levine, Abby Dowse, Krystle Lina, Lynnie Marie, and Jillisa Lynn, among many others.

“Wow!! Absolutely gorgeous and sexy,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“You’re the most yummy flavored babe. Love you!” another one chimed in.

Meanwhile, a third fan wrote the following comment to express his admiration for the hot model.

“The sexiest and the most beautiful woman on the entire planet.”

Other fans used words and phrases like “absolutely stunning,” “smoking hot,” “truly gorgeous,” “incredibly beautiful,” and “obsessed with you,” to praise the brunette bombshell.

Prior to sharing the rainbow bikini snap, Madison wowed her fans with another hot picture where she could be seen rocking a Prussian-blue bra that she teamed with a pair of matching French knickers. The revealing outfit allowed the model to show off her enviable figure and titillate her fans, so much so that the pic garnered nearly 500 comments soon after going live.

Fellow Instagram model Tawny Jordan and Rachel Bush also liked the picture to show appreciation and support for the hottie.

According to an article by Famous Birthdays, Madison has been featured in some famous magazines, including Fishing World and Hustler Magazine. That apart, the model has also served as the official ring girl for Australian Boxing Title Fights.

Apart from being a fashion model, Madison is also a source of inspiration for many people out there after she successfully began a diet plan to lose 50+ pounds.