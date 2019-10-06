Bella Thorne Goes Topless In Bed With Her Girlfriend & Instagram Has Questions

Bella Thorne’s relationship antics seem to have caused a stir. The Midnight Sun actress is currently dating Benjamin Mascolo — she even appeared to ignore the paparazzi earlier this year as she rocked a tiger-print bikini on the beach with her beau. Dating headlines are never dull with this star, though. Bella has appeared in a new Instagram post that was definitely upping the ante, although it seemed to be introducing a new and possibly important person in the 21-year-old’s life.

Bella seems to have a new girlfriend.

The photos showed Bella in bed with a girl whose face wasn’t visible. The actress was seen fully topless as she cozied up to the girl, with Bella herself appearing in nothing but a pair of black briefs. The star appeared happy in both images, with the first showing Bella hugging her girlfriend with a smile and closed eyes. A quick swipe to the right showed a little more action, with Bella seen once again cozying up to her lady and the anonymous partner folding her legs as she laid on her back.

A caption from Bella seemed to confirm that she was dating the girl, although it did also include the fact that whoever was being photographed didn’t seem to want to have a camera nearby.

Instagram had questions — and not just from a few fans. In short, everyone wants to know who this girl is.

“Who ahh,” one fan wrote.

“What’s her name?” another user asked.

“Who is she” asked a third follower.

“Who is the new girl?! These couple pics are so cute!” a fourth user inquired.

While some comments simply sent love, it did seem that a number of the early responses left on Bella’s post saw users trying to figure out the new girl’s identity.

“WHO IS SHE OMFG,” a fan exclaimed.

“What’s her @” another fan questioned.

Countless other users asked the same question.

The post did get a reply from Benjamin, and Bella’s boyfriend appeared to find the photo sweet. Neither he nor Bella offered any insight into the mystery lady’s name, however.

Bella’s relationships have already made major headlines this year. Towards the beginning of the year, she was in an open relationship with rapper Mod Sun and YouTuber Tana Mongeau. The relationship with both ended and Tana moved on. Bella seems happy with Benjamin, and he is likely aware that the former Disney star comes with a pretty open mind about her sexuality.

Fans wishing to see more of Bella can follow her Instagram.