Bella Thorne Goes Topless In Bed With Her Girlfriend & Instagram Has Questions

Bella Thorne’s relationship antics seem to have caused a stir. The Midnight Sun actress is currently dating Benjamin Mascolo – she even appeared to ignore the paparazzi earlier this year as she rocked a tiger-print bikini on the beach with her beau. Dating headlines are never dull with this star, though. Bella has appeared in a new Instagram post that was definitely upping the ante, although it seemed to be introducing a new and possibly important person in the 21-year-old’s life.

Bella seems to have a new girlfriend.

The photos showed Bella in bed with a girl whose face wasn’t visible. The actress was seen fully topless as she cozied up to the girl, with Bella herself appearing in nothing but a pair of black briefs. The star appeared happy in both images, with the first showing Bella hugging her girlfriend with a smile and closed eyes. A quick swipe to the right showed a little more action, with Bella seen once again cozying up to her lady and the anonymous partner folding her legs as she lay on her back.

A caption from Bella seemed to confirm that she was “[dating]” the girl, although it did also include the fact that whoever was being photographed didn’t seem to keen on having a camera nearby.

Instagram has questions – and not just a few fans. In short, everyone wants to know who this girl is.

“Who ahh,” one fan wrote.

“What’s her name?” another user asked.

“Who is she” seemed to see the question phrased another way.

“Who is the new girl?! These couple pics are so cute!” was yet another question.

While some comments simply sent love, it did seem that a marked number of the early responses left to Bella’s post were seeing users trying to debunk this girl’s identity.

“WHO IS SHE OMFG,” a fan exclaimed.

“What’s her @” seemed to follow suit.

Countless other users asked the same question.

The post did get a reply from Mascolo, with Bella’s boyfriend appearing to find the photo sweet, but neither Benjamin nor Bella offered any insight into the mystery lady’s name.

Bella’s relationships have made major headlines this year. Towards the beginning of the year, Bella was in an open relationship with rapper Mod Sun and YouTuber Tana Mongeau. The relationship with both ended, with Tana moving on. Bella seems happy with Mascolo, although this guy is likely aware that Bella comes as pretty open-minded with her sexuality.

Bella has 21.5 million Instagram followers. Fans wishing to see more of the star should follow her account.