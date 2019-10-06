Sierra Skye Looks Smoking Hot Suntanning In A Tiny Pink Bikini

Blond bombshell Sierra Skye had her 4 million Instagram followers drooling with her latest update on the social media platform. The babe shared a post that featured her sprawled out across a striped towel in a minuscule pink bikini that left very little to the imagination.

The top was a classic triangle bikini style, with thin strings joining the two cups and tying around her neck. The bottoms likewise consisted of a scrap of fabric with strings stretched over her hips. The bikini also featured a detail where two straps criss-crossed across her stomach, drawing attention to her toned abs.

Skye’s skin was bronzed and glowing, and the vibrant pink hue of the bikini popped against it. While she often flaunts her beauty and serves up selfies that highlight her face as well, for this particular snap, Skye wanted the focus to be on her body. Her arms reached up above her head, with one draped across her forehead and the other draped across her cheek.

While the blonde often wears her long locks down, in this particular snap she wore her hair up in a messy ponytail. She soaked in the sunshine on an outdoor lounge chair that was covered with a towel and positioned over a stretch of grass.

Her followers loved the snap, with the post receiving over 17,700 likes within just 42 minutes of being live.

Skye has been sharing a few sizzling snaps from Miami lately, and one of her followers reached out in the comments section to ask why she was spending time there. Skye actually responded to the question, and told the fan that she was on vacation with her mother and sister.

Many other followers simply wanted to praise her incredible physique.

“Omg this is so hot,” one follower said.

Another fan admired her bronzed glow, and asked “what do you use on your skin for your tan!?”

A third follower wanted a bit more insight on the bombshell’s fitness regime, and the steps that are responsible for her insane body.

“Stunning and seductive,” a fourth user commented.

While this particular snap flaunted her toned stomach and ample assets, Skye also flaunts her booty from time to time. In a picture recently shared from Miami, the beach babe rocked an animal print bikini that barely covered anything at all. The back of the top consisted of a few straps and strings, and the bottoms were high-waisted and thong style, leaving her booty on full display.

She seems to be favoring the messy bun as a style to keep her hair off of her neck during the Miami heat, and Skye looks flawless with her blond locks pulled up.