‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Eli Comforts Lani, Eve Finds A Heartbroken Vivian

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Monday, October 7 reveal that there will be so much heartbreak in Salem to kick off a brand new week, and many characters will be on edge as they face life-or-death situations.

Soap Hub reports that viewers will watch while Lani Price (Sal Stowers) seeks comfort from her boyfriend, Eli Grant (Lamon Archey). Lani is beside herself with guilt after she fired a gun that wounded Stefan DiMera (Brandon Barash).

It all happened when Lani met up with Vivian Alamain (Robin Stasser) in the park. She pulled her gun and told Viv that she was under arrest. However, Vivian wasn’t about to go down without a fight, and pulled her own gun on the Salem police officer.

The women had a bit of a showdown as Vivian made a move for her gun and Lani fired a bullet. Shockingly, Vivian’s son, Stefan, threw himself in front of the bullet, which hit him in the throat. Stefan began to bleed out and both women were completely shocked. Vivian took off running as Lani called for an ambulance.

Stefan was transported to Salem University Hospital, but it doesn’t appear that he’ll make it, and Lani knows it was her decision to shoot that caused the situation.

Meanwhile, Vivian will be back on the run and she’ll bump into Eve Donovan (Kassie DePaiva). A heartbroken Viv will likely confide in Eve all about the shocking situation before fleeing Salem for good.

Elsewhere, Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) will be completely shocked and devastated when she learns that her husband, Stefan, will likely never recover from his gunshot wound. She’ll throw herself into a depression as she tries to figure out her next step in hopes of finding some miracle way to keep Stefan alive and by her side.

In addition, Dr. Kayla Brady (Mary Beth Evans) will be doing her own thinking, and it seems that she’s come up with a solution to possibly save Julie Williams’ (Susan Seaforth Hayes) life.

It appears that Stefan’s heart would be a match for Julie, and if the family can convince Gabi to donate Stefan’s organ to their dying matriarch, then she may be able to save her life.

However, there are a few problems. Lani is the person responsible for killing Stefan, which won’t bode well with Gabi. In addition, Gabi and Julie have hated each other for years, and she may be reluctant to save her life.

Fans can see all of the drama go down when Days of Our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.